TCC Taped Ball Pro Spring 2024 [] Winers: The Legends [] Runners Up: Masters

HOUSTON: Spring 2024 TCC Taped Ball tournament is sponsored by Desi Junction. The Professional Final was played on a warm sunny afternoon for cricket on 15th June 2024. The final was between The Legends (previously known as Champions CC II) in their third final, and Masters in their first final. This tournament is once in a year opportunity for Div II teams to play for their own championship trophy

The Legends batted first after winning the toss trusting the batting form of Khurram, Saad and Khawar and the support of Umair, Saifee, Usman, Shinwari, Khalid and Adnan the captain. The score at the end of 10 overs was 68/4 and 143/8 at the end of 20 overs. Usman Ashraf with a top score of 32 and Adnan with a quickfire 15 batted well in the end overs. Masters were aggressive when started with good knocks from Ashish, Chirag and Gagan. The required run rate steadily increased due to good bowling and fielding and the score was100 runs in 16 overs. Masters increased the pace in the 17 and 18 overs and scored 29 runs with 3 massive sixers from Vishnu in the 18th over. It was a thriller in the end with 16 required off 12 balls. 16 runs were required in 2 overs. Khurram bowled a good 19th over for 5 runs. Saad defended 11 runs in a thrilling final over and The Legends won by one run on the last ball of the game! The rearguard effort by Manish and Vishnu made the final a worthy thriller

The presentation ceremony was organized by Jagadish Biradar and as always, was enjoyable. Jagadish mentioned contributions by Dinesh from Gladiators for his voluntary efforts in creating league schedules for each tournament and presented a thank you note to him. Umpire Keith was the chief guest and gave away the awards

Masters captain Ashish accepted the runners up trophy. The Legends captain Adnan accepted the Championship trophy. Saad from The Legends was the MVP for the final for his match winning performance. Khurram from The Legends was adjudged MVP of the series. In tournament awards, Khurram from The Legends was the best batsman with 285 runs. Nasar from Cougars was the best bowler with 18 wickets. Suresh from Ground Breakers was the best wicket keeper with 23 dismissals. Amarnath Reddy from Cricket Woodlands was the best All Rounder with 271 runs and 10 wickets. Special Awards for centuries were given to Khurram from The Legends, Gagan from masters (2 centuries ), Khawar from the Legends, Roshaka from All Stars CC, Gautham from BCC Legends, Umair from Champions CC and Aarav from CM Houston Arrows.

Online score card: https://cricclubs.com/3T/viewScorecard.do?matchId=2051&clubId=8675

YouTube Link is https://youtu.be/VQcXC0eUqkw

Link to TCC Website report is https://triggerscricket.com/?p=931