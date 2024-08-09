TCC TAPED BALL SPRING PREMIER 2024 | WINNERS: TUSKERS | RUNNERS UP: WOMCC

HOUSTON: Spring 2024 TCC Taped Ball tournament is sponsored by Desi Junction. The Spring 2024 Premier Final was played under perfect cricketing conditions on June 15th, 2024. The final featured the Tuskers, who were appearing in their third final, and WOMCC, a team with one championship under their belt and in their second final.

WOMCC won the toss and chose to bowl, hoping to leverage their formidable batting lineup, which had chased down numerous scores throughout the league and playoffs. The Tuskers started strongly but lost their first wicket for 22 runs in the third over. Despite this setback, their middle order—comprising of Sukitha, Shehan, Hamza, and Sachith—continued their impressive form, guiding the team to a solid 117 for 4 at the end of 16 overs. Though poised for a higher total, WOMCC’s bowlers were persistent, restricting the Tuskers’ scoring. A crucial cameo from Thusitha at the end of the innings pushed the Tuskers to a final score of 142 for 7 after 20 overs. Hamza Bangash was the top scorer with 38 runs, while Harsha Teja from WOMCC bowled a disciplined spell, taking 2 wickets for 27 runs in 4 overs.

Chasing a target of over 7 runs per over, WOMCC began well with Jayant and Bhargav adding 37 runs before Bhargav was dismissed by a rising delivery from Sisindu. WOMCC suffered another blow shortly after, losing the in-form Vishwatej for just 1 run, bowled out by Shehan.

Despite this, WOMCC maintained a steady run rate, reaching 69 for 3 at the halfway mark. Pratap and Ramesh looked set to push the chase, but after the break, Tuskers intensified their bowling and fielding efforts. Romesh M’s fiery spell led to the dismissals of Ramesh and Pratap in the 11th over, and Tuskers’ bowlers continued to apply pressure, dismissing WOMCC for 88 runs by the start of the 16th over. This ensured a comprehensive 54-run victory for the Tuskers.

The presentation ceremony, organized by Jagadish Biradar, was a highlight of the day. Jagadish acknowledged Dinesh from Gladiators for his volunteer work in creating the league schedules and presented him with a thank you note. TCC also recognized the contributions of all teams throughout the season for their umpiring efforts.

WOMCC captain Jayant accepted the runner-up trophy graciously, extending his congratulations to the Tuskers and commending his own team. Tuskers captain Sisindu praised WOMCC for their performance and highlighted the dedication of his team, noting the sacrifices made to secure the championship. Romesh from Tuskers was named Man of the Match, while Sukitha from Tuskers was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament. In tournament awards, Shubham from Powerstars was the best batsman with 309 runs, Bernard from SLCC was the best bowler with 14 wickets. Avinash from ECC was the best Allrounder with 179 runs and 9 wickets. Sai Kiran from RSCC was the best wicket keeper with 26 dismissals. Shubham from Powerstars received a special trophy for scoring 2 centuries. Bernard from SLCC received a special award for a hat trick.

Online scorecard is at https://cricclubs.com/3T/viewScorecard.do?matchId=2048&clubId=8675

YouTube link is at https://youtu.be/BrE2PFqVHD4

Report on TCC Website is at https://triggerscricket.com/?p=956