TCC TAPED BALL SPRING PROF 2025 | WINNERS: ALL STARS CC | RUNNERS-UP: BIG12

HOUSTON: In a historic showdown, All Stars CC clinched their first-ever TCC Taped Ball Spring Professional Championship for Div II teams defeating the formidable Big 12 in a low-scoring final that showcased discipline, firepower, and composure.

Big 12 won the toss and chose to bat first, posting a modest 105/9 in 20 overs. Their innings never gained momentum, thanks to a relentless and balanced bowling attack led by Thisara Ishan, who removed key batter Neeraj early and went on to claim 3 wickets for 21 runs, delivering searing pace and pinpoint accuracy. He was well supported by Tanmay Shah, Archit Shah, and Roshaka Rajapaksha, each maintaining tight lines and pressure. A fighting 30 off 36 by Varun Satyanarayana was the only resistance, helping Big 12 reach a competitive total.

Chasing 106, All Stars openers Chathura Silva and Nishant Padhiar provided a steady foundation. The chase was anchored further by Roshaka Rajapaksha (34) and Archit Shah (34), with Nishant Padhiar contributing 26, guiding All Stars to a comfortable victory with eight wickets in hand. Arun Indugula and Prabaharan Devadoss picked up a wicket each for Big 12.

Led by the cool-headed captain Manoj Warnapura and dynamic vice-captain Thisara Weerasekara, All Stars finally ended their title drought, lifting the trophy in style.

The final was followed by a lively presentation ceremony, hosted by TCC organizer Jagadish Biradar. Dinesh, the co-organizer was thanked for his flawless volunteering activity of scheduling. Roshaka Rajapaksha of All Stars was the MOM for the final for the match-winning effort of 2 wickets and 34 runs. He was also the Man of The Series. The Winners’ Trophy was received by All Stars Captain Manoj Warnapura, while the Runners-up Trophy was accepted by Big12 captain Arun Indugala. Ojas from BHCC was best batsman with 325 runs, Roshaka from All Stars was the best bowler with 14 wickets, Pavan from Javelinas-Genx was the best keeper with 27 dismissals, Ojas from BHCC was best allrounder with 325 runs and 8 wickets, Aneesh from Big12, Manik from TG Titans and Ojas from BHCC got special awards for centuries, Vivek from Neo Spring Vireos got a special award for Hat trick

The TCC Spring 2025 Prof Final will be remembered for All Stars’ rise to glory and a tournament filled with standout performances and fierce competition

Cricclubs score card is https://cricclubs.com/3T/viewScorecard.do?matchId=2583&clubId=8675

YouTube link is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBOORRcDwH8

Report on TCC Taped Ball website is at https://triggerscricket.com/?p=1104