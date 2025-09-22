TCC TAPED BALL SUMMER T10 PROF 2025 | WINNERS: STYX | RUNNERS-UP: MASTERS

STYX Crowned T10 Champions with Dominant Final Performance

HOUSTON: STYX produced a commanding display in the professional T10 final for Divn II teams against Masters, winning by 42 runs to seal the championship. After winning the toss and electing to bat, STYX posted 113 for 6 in their 10 overs, powered by a blistering 38 from Varun Jaswal and 29 from Debloke Maitra, with vital support from Aveg Kadian, Yash Patel and Debasish Das.

Masters faltered in the chase as STYX’s bowlers turned on the pressure. Dharmesh Patel, Aarnav Patel, and Naveen Kumar Reddy each claimed two wickets, while Ramesh, Vinay Kumar Pillai, Aveg Kadian, and Vinay Padala applied tight control. A highlight in the field came when Aveg Kadian pulled off a superb catch to dismiss Milin Patel, swinging momentum firmly in STYX’s favor. Masters were restricted to 71 for 9, handing STYX a comprehensive victory and the championship title.

The tournament showcased STYX’s all-round strength, depth and dominance across the series. Varun Jaswal was named Player of the Match, Debloke Maitra earned Player of the Series honors, and Debasish Das was recognized as Best Wicketkeeper of the Series. Strong performances across the campaign from Aarnav, Vinay Padala, Naveen, Ramesh, Yash Patel, Vinay Kumar Pillai, Dharmesh, Aveg, and Tarakaram highlighted the team’s balance, while contributions from Sudhir, Sanjiv, Vinay Patel, Adi, and Devjit in the league stages proved crucial in the road to the final. STYX’s triumph was a true team effort, underpinned by fearless batting, clinical bowling, and sharp fielding.

The victory was followed by a vibrant presentation ceremony, organized by Jagadish. Captain Debasish Das and VC Vinay Kumar Pillai received the Winners’ Trophy for STYX, while the Runners-up Trophy was collected by Masters captain Arun Anthony. Dinesh, the co organizer was thanked for his volunteering activity in scheduling of the tournament.

Varun from STYX was the MOM for the final for a match winning 38 runs. Debloke from STYX was named MVP of the tournament for his exceptional performance.

Tournament award winners were. Narsimhareddy from Telge Tigers CM got best batsman with 135 runs, Hashan from SLL got best bowler with 13 wickets. Debashish from STYX got the best wicketkeeper with 18 dismissals. Sandeep from Telge Tigers CM got Best All Rounder with 112 runs and 6 wickets. Hashan from SLL and Santhi Vardhan from Rodeo CC received special awards for Hat trick.

From the STYX team: “We would like to congratulate and thank Masters team for the excellent competition and also take this opportunity to thank Jagdish, Dinesh and the organizers for the most well-managed and competitive taped ball tournament in Houston”.

Cric clubs score card is https://cricclubs.com/viewScorecard.do?&matchId=2677&clubId=8675

YouTube link is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bMtv5AzJio&t=0s

Report on TCC Taped Ball website is at https://triggerscricket.com/?p=1110