TCC Taped Ball SummerT10 PRO 2024 | Winners: Cougars | Runners Up: SLL

HOUSTON: This Summer T10 tournament was the first time TCC has forayed into the very exciting 10 over a side tournament and it enjoyed great success topped by an exciting final. The Professional Final for Div II teams was played on a warm sunny morning for cricket on 18th August 2024. The final was between Cougars who have maximum championships and final appearances in TCC T20 and SLL who were playing their first ever final in TCC

SLL batted first after winning the toss. Cougars had a great start as Vamsi from cougars clean bowled SLL main inform batsman – Dinesh on the first ball of the match. From there on Cougars bowlers kept SLL’s run rate under control with regular wickets. Shirak played a nice cameo of 29 from 16 balls and Chanaka scored an aggressive 21 of 13 balls to help SLL reach a competitive total of 77-7 in 10 overs. Cougars bowlers (Vamsi, Nasar, Prashant, Rajesh and Babu) continued their rich form in the finals as well supported by some excellent fielding by Nagul, Abbas and Manzoor. While chasing, Cougars lost their opener (Krishna) early but a 51 run stand between Vamsi and Jay in 6 overs ensured that the chase was kept in control. Jay anchored the innings to score a magnificent 37* in 25 balls and finished the game along with Ashwin who scored the winning run in the 9th over to spark off wild celebrations for Cougars as deserving champions having lost just one game in whole season.

The presentation ceremony was organized by Jagadish Biradar and as always, was enjoyable as it was combined ceremony for Professional and Premier league. Jagadish mentioned contributions by Dinesh from Gladiators in scheduling and thanked all teams for a successful umpiring in the tournament. Umpires for the final received their medals.

Cougars captain Vamsi accepted the championship trophy and SLL captain Chanaka accepted the runners up trophy. Cougars captain Vamsi was MVP for his top performance with bat (25) and ball (2-0-10-2). Krishna from Cougars was adjudged MVP of the series for his rich batting form throughout the series including two 50’s. In tournament awards, Dinesh from SLL was the best batsman with 260 runs. Roshaka from All Stars CC and Kiran Kumar from BCC Titans were the best bowlers with 11 wickets each. Thisara from All Stars CC was the best wicket keeper with 17 dismissals, Roshaka from All Stars CC was the best All Rounder with 92 runs and 11 wickets. Special Award for Hat trick was given to Rajneesh from CM Houston Arrows. Umpire Keith gave away the awards.

Online score card: https://cricclubs.com/3T/viewScorecard.do?matchId=2162&clubId=8675

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2E1NO96vt8

Link to TCC Website report: https://triggerscricket.com/?p=973

Cougars team: Abbas Patan, Ashwin Tandon, Devender Singh, Garv Chaudhary, Jagannath Jayanti, Jay Patel, Jikriya Shaik, Krishna Kurkal, Laxman Garikapati, Manjoor Shaik, Nagul Shareef Shaik, Nasar Shaik, Prashant Prabhu, Rajesh Pant, Sai Krishna, Swaroop Korishetty, Vamsi Kommalapati ( C ), Venkatesh Iyer, Vinit Patel