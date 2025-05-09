TCC WINTER 2024 | WINNERS: POWERSTARS | RUNNERS-UP: RSCC

HOUSTON: Powerstars clinched their second consecutive TCC Taped Ball Championship in an absolute thriller, defeating a valiant RSCC team who put up a fantastic fight.

RSCC, opting to bowl first after winning the toss, faced a determined Powerstars batting lineup. Powerstars posted a strong total of 156 in their allotted 20 overs. Navin Negi once again led from the front with a composed 50, anchoring the innings with precision. Ronald Robinson unleashed a brutal counterattack, hammering a quick-fire 44, injecting much-needed momentum into the innings. Their aggressive partnership left RSCC bowlers searching for answers.

Chaitanya Krishna was the standout bowler for RSCC, delivering an exceptional spell of 4 overs for just 21 runs and picking up 2 crucial wickets, while the other RSCC bowlers provided solid support to keep Powerstars from running away with a bigger total.

In reply, RSCC’s innings started shakily as Sunny Nadeem struck early, taking 2 wickets in the first three overs, putting immediate pressure on the batting side. However, Sravan Bondugula stabilized the innings with a brilliantly crafted 51, keeping RSCC in the hunt. Karthik Verma almost turned the game on its head with a blistering quick-fire 35, pushing the match down to the final over.

With 7 runs needed off the final over, the pressure was at its peak. Dylan Joseph, displaying nerves of steel, defended the total masterfully, sealing an unforgettable win for Powerstars by a narrow margin. His calmness under fire turned out to be the game-changer.

The Powerstars’ bowling unit was outstanding throughout the tournament, and special kudos go to Rohit Bade, Vinit Patel, Saad Bantawalla, and Harish Tanaki, who bowled exceptionally well, applying relentless pressure on opposition batters and contributing crucially in key moments. Their disciplined spells played a huge role in the team’s championship run.

Navin Negi’s consistent brilliance with the bat, Ronald Robinson’s explosive knock, and Dylan Joseph’s ice-cool final over defense were key highlights, supported by disciplined bowling performances throughout the game. Dylan’s composure under immense pressure in the final over showcased his nerves of steel and proved vital in securing Powerstars’ thrilling victory.

Kalyan Chivukula, the proud owner, Karthik Vadlamudi, the captain, and Rohit Bade, the energetic vice-captain, were all instrumental in leading Powerstars to yet another championship, maintaining their perfect 5/5 record in TCC finals!

The victory was followed by a vibrant presentation ceremony, organized by Jagadish Biradar and Dinesh Kasliwal, the organizers. Captain Karthik Vadlamudi received the Winners’ Trophy for Powerstars, while the Runners-up Trophy was collected by RSCC’s captain Chaitanya Krishna. Navin Negi from Powerstars was the MOM for the final for a match winning half century and he was also the MVP of the tournament. Tournament award winners were. Sai Kiran from RSCC got best batsman with 446 runs, Tanuj from Kastech Kings got best bowler with 15 wickets. Akalanka from SLL got the best wicketkeeper with 25 dismissals. Jayan from Kastech Kings got Best All Rounder with 154 runs and 9 wickets. Sai Kiran from RSCC, Shahil from JCC, Darshan from Gladiators and Girish from HCCC got special awards for centuries.

Cric clubs score card is at https://cricclubs.com/3T/info.do?matchId=2474&clubId=8675

YouTube link is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bR4hXv55d1g

Report on TCC Taped Ball website is at https://triggerscricket.com/?p=1079