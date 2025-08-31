‘Tehran’: A Tense and Timely Spy Thriller Rooted in Real Events

By Ronak Kotecha

Story: Based on true events, Tehran follows a resolute Indian special officer who, after a deadly 2012 bomb blast in Delhi, embarks on a covert mission in Iran. With Iran hunting him and India turning its back, he must untangle a web of deception linking three nations — before it’s too late.

Review: Tehran is a tense spy thriller that takes a real, little-known 2012 incident and turns it into a high-stakes cross-border drama. The film opens with a car bomb outside the Iranian embassy in Delhi — What seems like a sporadic incident — a car bomb outside the Iranian embassy claiming a child’s life, is in fact the tip of a complex geo-political iceberg involving Iran, Israel, and India. Debutant director Arun Gopalan sets the tone with a concise, impactful voice-over on the historic rift between Israel and Iran, swiftly segueing into an explosive opening. Gopalan keeps the film tightly paced, rarely letting the tension drop.

The story follows Special Officer Rajeev Kumar (John Abraham), who is pulled into a covert mission that takes him to Tehran. John Abraham gives a steady, controlled performance: he’s intense and focused, the kind of hero, who shows more through action than speech. Manushi Chhillar (S.I. Divya) provides a strong supporting presence as a no-nonsense officer, while Neeru Bajwa (Shailja) brings depth to a character that could easily have been one-dimensional. Together, they make the human side of the story believable.

Writers Ritesh Shah and Ashish P. Verma build a complex plot that demands close attention. The film doesn’t spoon-feed you information — you have to follow the threads. That makes it satisfying for viewers who like smart, detailed thrillers, but it can be confusing for anyone expecting a simpler, lighter ride. There are many characters and political layers, and a fair bit of dialogue in Farsi with subtitles, which could put off viewers, who find such attention-demanding scenes frustrating and overwhelming.

Where Tehran really shines is its look and feel. Cinematographers Ievgen Gubrebko and Andre Menezes capture Tehran’s narrow lanes, busy markets and shadowy corners with realism. The action scenes (choreographed by Doug Coleman and Amritpal Singh) — chases, gunfights and close encounters — are well-staged and maintain a thorough, grounded tone. The background score by Ketan Sodha keeps the tension taut, and while Tanishk Bagchi’s single track Ishq Bukhaar (sung by Shreya Ghoshal and B Praak) is catchy, it is absent from the film.

The movie’s strength is its authenticity: real locations, convincing production values and a sense of urgency that never lets up. Its weakness is the sheer density of the plot. At times the film feels overloaded with detail and characters, which can dilute emotional impact.Overall, Tehran is a worthwhile watch for fans of geopolitical thrillers who are willing to pay attention and follow a layered narrative. It doesn’t always clarify every thread, but its realism, strong performances and relentless pace make it an engaging spy drama. — ToI