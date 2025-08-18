“The Bengal Files” Stirs Up Old Wounds, Reminds to Not Repeat Crimes

By Sukanya Biswas

HOUSTON: My father passed away almost 27 years ago, but there were stories he told us that have stayed with me. Then I was younger, life was all about friends, sneaking out and doing things that were forbidden. I listened to his stories, but now I wish I had paid more attention.

One recount that I remember vividly was about Noakhali (a town now in Bangldesh). It was after the riots, he was out there volunteering. The aftermath of the riot was still strong. One night after he had gone to bed, he heard terrifying screams. He stayed hidden in his room until morning broke. Later when he ventured out, he saw multiple corpses lying in a nearby well. Humans who were butchered and cast aside like garbage.

These are traumas that stay with you. I am sure these traumas stayed with that generation who saw a country torn asunder. A country that gained freedom but paid a heavy price.

Vivek Agnigotri ‘s “The Bengal Files” tells us a story that has been passed down to us from our previous generation. Until now, no one thought of making a movie on the events of those times. I don’t recollect seeing any film on the terrible Direct Action Day of August 16, 1946 (also known as The Great Calcutta Killing) when the All-India Muslim League decided to take a “direct action” using general strikes and economic shut down to demand a separate Muslim homeland after the British exit from India.

A communal riot broke all across the city of Calcutta leading to large scale violence and spread beyond to the surrounding areas.

Noakhali was one such place where massacres happened. On the day of Lakshmii pujo, the male members of Rajendralal Roychowdhury’s family were executed, he was beheaded and his daughters made sex slaves. Rajendralal, a local zamindar, was the President of the Noakhali Bar Association and a member of the Noakhal! Hindu Mahasabha. Women were raped and killed and mass murder was rampant.

In 3 hours and 30 minutes, the movie swings between the present day anarchy of West Bengal to the chaos of 1946. In the present day, a power hungry politician kills with impunity, protected by the same political party which is supposed to protect it’s citizens. In the past, the same circumstances prevailed.

Maa Bharati, a 100-year-old woman who has bouts of dementia (played by actress Pallavi Joshi) lives in the present times, but she is the product of the pre-partition era. The young Bharati Banerjee witnessed the killing of her parents, her beloved Amar, and many massacres of Hindus.

As India prepped for freedom, and Mahatma Gandhi preached his non violence, Hindus met violent deaths. Courageous men and women did everything, within their limited resources, to prevent these deaths. Gopal Patha was one such man, though his name does not feature in history books and no one talks about how he saved many lives. Bina Das was one such woman, who took a gun and attempted to kill the governor of Bengal. How many outside of Bengal know these names?

In 1946, there were men like Ghulam (played by Namashi Chakraborty) and in the today there are men like Sardar Husseini (played by Saswata Chatterjee), both different men but with the same mindset and protected by the same corrupt system.

The movie tells the story of Sita Mandal, a journalist, who goes missing and a CBI officer, Shiv Pandit (actor Darshan Kumar) sent to Kolkata to look for her. For each step forward, he has to go back two steps. Sardar’s minority status is used to his advantage. Questioning Sardar about his involvement in Sita’s disappearance is met with resistance. Shiv Pandit’s hands are tied, and the excuse of stirring up a communal riot prevents him from doing the right thing.

The Bengal Files has lots of graphic violence and gory scenes. Since it is not a documentary, these are dramatization of events. Though long, the story is engaging enough to keep you riveted to your seat.