The Best Five Days of the Year: Inside the Magic of HHYC

By Sreya Thakeker

HOUSTON: Of all the acronyms we toss around, one always sparks smiles and good vibes: HHYC — four letters that stand for the best five days of the year.

After months of planning, we’re thrilled to welcome campers to another unforgettable week of learning, bonding, and growth. The 41st year of the Hindu Heritage Youth Camp (HHYC) is kicking off soon. Since 1985, this camp has built a bridge for Hindu-Americans in the Greater Houston Area to celebrate cultural traditions and uncover the deeper lessons of Hinduism. HHYC is part of the Hindus of Greater Houston.

HHYC is more than a camp. It’s a space where campers explore identity, build confidence, and form lifelong friendships. It’s where our vibrant culture is celebrated with joy and pride. As a first-time counselor, I’m filled with excitement and anticipation for this year’s camp.

Growing up, I didn’t have a strong Hindu community around me. I rarely met kids who celebrated the same holidays or spoke the same languages as I did at home. Hinduism often felt like something distant, reserved for temple visits or family rituals. But HHYC changed that. It gave me a safe place to connect with others and realize how large and welcoming our community truly is.

What I love most about HHYC is the balance – one moment, we’re planning lessons and coordinating activities; the next, we’re racing across the field playing games like Coconut Tree. Holi is another favorite, where we cover each other in color and laugh until we can’t breathe. Looking around and seeing directors, counselors, and campers all dusted in the same rainbow shades reflects the spirit of HHYC: joy, equality, and togetherness. Through it all, I’ve made incredible friends, some of whom I met at Sunday meetings and bonded with at camp.

And none of this would be possible without the dedication of our volunteers and the generosity of our donors. As a nonprofit, HHYC runs on the selfless seva of those working behind the scenes. With 86 counselors on board, we’ve spent Sundays crafting thoughtful lessons – from Bhagavad Gita teachings to pop culture connections to help campers walk away with new insights and a stronger sense of belonging.

This year, I’ll be teaching lessons based on the Bhagavad Gita, a sacred text written between the first and second century BCE. Though ancient, its wisdom is still deeply relevant. While we may not face a battlefield like Arjuna, we all experience moments of doubt or confusion. With courage, good guidance, and the right mindset, we can overcome anything. I’m eager to show how these lessons connect to our daily lives.

At the heart of this effort are our incredible directors: Srushti Gaikaiwari, Smit Shah, and Keshav Shah.

Srushti Gaikaiwari, daughter of Shishir and Sanskruti Gaikaiwari, returns for her second year as director. A December 2023 Texas A&M graduate in Bioinformatics, she’s been part of HHYC since elementary school — first as a camper, then counselor. “Camp helped me see how Hinduism fits into our American lives,” she says. “Now I get to pass that experience on.”

Smit Shah, son of Akshay and Tejal Shah, joins as a first-time director. A May 2023 Biochemistry graduate from UT Austin, Smit brings dedication and heart to the leadership team. “After 14 years with camp, I’m proud to share what I’ve learned and help build a space where we form friendships and connect with our Hindu roots,” he says.

Keshav Shah, son of Rajiv and Nisha Shah, is also serving his first year as director. A longtime camper and now a May 2025 graduate from the University of Houston with degrees in Accounting and MIS, he’s passionate about giving back. “Camp gave me lifelong friends and a place to learn about Hinduism — now I get to help create that for future generations.”

Together, these three directors have worked tirelessly to make this year’s camp the best it can be. From safety protocols and menus to education planning and counselor training, they’ve poured their heart and soul into every detail.

True seva is service done with heart — and that’s exactly what our directors embody. Their leadership ensures that every camper, counselor, and volunteer has the tools and support needed to make these five days meaningful.

As we gear up for the week, I feel grateful to be part of something this special. HHYC isn’t just another summer camp — it ties us together and helps us grow, whether we’re singing bhajans for the first time or having thoughtful conversations guided by counselors.

From sunrise to sunset, each day at camp is filled with moments that matter. We kick things off with Shakha at 7 a.m., followed by yoga and games like Coconut Tree and Ko to get energized. Campers then dive into thoughtful education sessions and creative arts and crafts. Each evening ends with Aarti and bhajans, where the flicker of flames and our voices in harmony create a sacred space to reflect, reconnect, and remember why we’re here.

Our celebrated traditions — from gaga ball and Garba night to education sessions and Holi — make these five days truly unforgettable. But the lessons, friendships, and memories last long after camp ends. They stay with us as we head back to school, grow into adulthood, and continue building our future.

As we celebrate 41 years of HHYC, I can’t wait to see how the next generation will keep the magic going.

Sreya Thakehar is a Rising Freshman at the University of Texas