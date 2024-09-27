‘The Buckingham Murders’: A Sombre Murder Story

By Renuka Vyavahare

Story: British Indian detective Jasmeet Bhamra aka Jas, (Kareena Kapoor Khan) must solve a murder mystery in an English town even as she finds her own life crumbling around her. Can she put the pieces together of a rather complex case without succumbing to the pressure of its social implications?

Review: After a young Sikh boy goes missing in a British town, a Muslim teen is looked upon as the prime suspect. Given the religious violence in the region, the investigation faces ample roadblocks. Jas (Kareena Kapoor Khan), a 40-something stoic detective, haunted by the loss of her own child is assigned the case. She chooses to get too busy to grieve and deep dives into the investigation that not only reopens personal wounds but also has the potential to spark communal discord within immigrants.

British police procedurals like Happy Valley, Broadchurch, Blue Lights have set the benchmark quite high. Kate Winslet starrer Mare of Easttown followed their footsteps to give us an impeccable masterclass in female-led detective dramas that revolved around personal trauma and professional upheaval. They went beyond the standard realm of crime thrillers to decode human behaviour, relationships and its warped doings in everyday life.

The Buckingham Murders has clearly taken pointers from its celebrated predecessors. There’s this eerie silence and darkness that engulf Hansal Mehta’s police procedural-crime drama. There is no attempt to lighten up the atmosphere or dial down the paranoia. The slow burn crime drama retains the grit and unpredictability but lacks the nervous energy and tension that are integral to this genre. Somewhere, the intent of making a larger point, be it political, religious, social, sexuality or gender driven, overshadows the murder case at hand. This makes the interrogation seem stagnant and bleak.

Sleepy English towns make for great murder mysteries, but the characters don’t feel like they inhabit the spaces they are shown to live in. Sonam Kapoor starrer ‘Blind’ faced a similar issue.

Despite a middling narrative, the film unfolds as an interesting character study on unresolved grief and repressed anger. Jas’ reluctance to confront her psychological state and get on with her life is well captured. A scene between Jas and her father stays with you. Her tragic backstory lends an edge to the proceedings along with alleged suspects and plot twists. Performances and an unapologetic climax also work in the film’s favour.

Though known for her commercial success, Kareena can be subtle, nuanced and understated. Glimpses of this were visible in Udta Punjab, Jaane Jaan and Talaash. A de-glam Bebo weaponises her silence amid the chaos as she seeks closure in solving the case. She hasn’t done anything like this before and this is a welcome change. Chef Ranveer Brar and Ash Tandon also play significant roles convincingly.

This may not be an edge-of-your-seat, hard-hitting crime thriller as you expect it to be, but its understanding and expression of grief, isolation and repressed anger is noteworthy. Also, you won’t be able to guess the killer till the end. If that’s what you are looking for, this film succeeds. You just wish the build up was more chilling and captivating. — TNN