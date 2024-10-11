The Many Meanings of Diwali: A Festival of Light and Tradition

As the sun starts to dip lower in the sky and the warmth of summer gives way to the crispness of autumn, Hindus worldwide prepare for the most anticipated time of the year—the festive season. From Dussehra to Karva Chauth and into the heart of winter, this period is packed with celebrations. But none hold the same weight in our cultural consciousness as Diwali, the King of Festivals. For Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists alike, Diwali is a moment of collective joy, reflection, and devotion.

But what makes Diwali so special and so layered? Beyond the twinkling lights, sweets, and family gatherings, Diwali carries with it deep spiritual meaning. While most of us know Diwali as the day Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, there’s much more to the celebration. For instance, why do we worship Goddess Lakshmi on this day, and what connects these various traditions?

Diwali falls on the Amavasya (new moon night) of the Krishna Paksha in the holy month of Karthik. It is a time associated with the return of light after darkness, symbolized by Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya. Yet, the significance of this day stretches even further back in time to the Satyug era, long before the Ramayana.

According to Hindu scriptures, the divine Goddess Lakshmi emerged during the cosmic event of Samudra Manthan—the churning of the ocean. This epic undertaking, conducted by both the gods (Devas) and demons (Asuras), was an effort to retrieve Amrita, the nectar of immortality, from the depths of the ocean. During this churning, numerous treasures appeared, and one of them was Goddess Lakshmi herself, the goddess of wealth, beauty, and grace. Lord Vishnu chose her as his consort and blessed her with the role of being the goddess of wealth, beauty, and grace. Her emergence from the cosmic churning symbolizes a profound truth: that wealth and prosperity come only after hard work and perseverance. This union of prosperity with preservation is a reminder that divine virtues often manifest after enduring trials and tribulations. The story serves as a powerful reflection of how the blessings of life—whether material or spiritual—are earned through dedication and effort.

It was on the Amavasya of Krishna Paksha in the holy month of Karthik that Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean, marking this day as auspicious. Centuries later, in the Treta Yuga, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on this same day after his 14-year exile. The city was illuminated with lamps to welcome him, and from this tradition, Diwali—meaning “Deepavali” or “a garland of lamps”—was born. What began as the day commemorating the emergence of wealth and prosperity evolved into a grand celebration of victory, light, and devotion.

This is also the reason why homes are meticulously cleaned and decorated with lights and diyas during Diwali. According to Hindu tradition, it is believed that between Sharad Purnima (the full moon night) and Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi roams the Earth in search of homes where she will be welcomed. This period is particularly auspicious for those wishing to invite the goddess’s blessings of wealth and happiness. On Diwali night, during Lakshmi Pujan, it is believed that she visits homes that are prepared to receive her.

The night of Diwali is not just a celebration of physical light but also the spiritual light that drives away darkness. In this way, the lighting of lamps has come to represent the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. When the city of Ayodhya lit millions of lamps to welcome Lord Ram home, it was a grand celebration not only of his return but of the divine light he brought with him.

For Hindus, the days leading up to Diwali are marked by other significant events. Dhanteras is a day of worshipping wealth, symbolized by the goddess Lakshmi herself. Naraka Chaturdashi, the day before Diwali, commemorates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura. Each of these rituals serves as a prelude to the most significant day of all—Diwali night, when the goddess Lakshmi graces her devotees and Lord Ram is honored for his righteous victory.

Diwali is more than just a festival of lights—it is a celebration of virtues, wealth, and the victory of light over darkness. The festival’s deep spiritual roots remind us that the blessings of prosperity and happiness come through devotion, perseverance, and the enduring pursuit of righteousness. As homes and streets glow with the warmth of a million lamps, Diwali also serves as a reminder of the ancient principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family. It is a time when the light of Diwali illuminates not just individual homes but the hearts of people across the globe, fostering unity, love, and the spirit of togetherness.