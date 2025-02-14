‘The Mehta Boys’: Family Drama Done Right — Raw, Real and Relatable

By Abhishek Srivastava

Story: Due to unavoidable circumstances, a father and son must spend 48 hours together, leading them to confront their complex relationship and gain a deeper understanding of each other.

Review: ‘The Mehta Boys’ is a poignant drama that delves into the complex yet respectful relationship between a father and his son. Set in Navsari, Gujarat, the film follows Shiv Mehta (Boman Irani), a retired widower preparing to move to the US with his daughter Anu (Puja Sarup) after the death of his wife. His son, Amay (Avinash Tiwary), an architect in Mumbai, shares a distant, almost formal relationship with him. However, a last-minute ticketing mishap forces Shiv to stay with Amay for 48 hours, leading to an uneasy yet transformative experience for both. As the father and son navigate their time together, buried emotions surface, and unspoken words find their place, making for an honest and heartfelt exploration of familial bonds. The film’s understated realism, coupled with a strong narrative and compelling performances, makes for an emotionally resonant watch, capturing the nuances of family dynamics with depth and authenticity.

‘The Mehta Boys’ is a finely crafted drama that feels deeply personal, as if drawn from real-life experiences within one’s own home or neighbourhood. Boman Irani excels both in front of and behind the camera, delivering a film rich in emotional depth and authenticity. The narrative intricately weaves multiple relationships—the strained yet respectful bond between a father and son, the warmth between a father and daughter, and the subtle dynamics of siblinghood—each rendered with finesse and a delicate touch. At its core, the film explores how unforeseen circumstances force a father and son to spend time together, leading to profound changes in their relationship and personal growth. What sets ‘The Mehta Boys’ apart is its ability to balance poignancy with warmth, making it not just an introspective drama but also a deeply heartwarming and feel-good experience.

Boman Irani delivers a stellar performance as Shiv Mehta, a loving yet reserved father whose quirks add charm and depth to the film. His character’s subtle eccentricities—like forbidding his son from sitting on a freshly made bed or instinctively clutching the emergency brake in a moving car—help paint a vivid picture of his personality, making him all the more relatable. Avinash Tiwary impresses as Amay, portraying a man constantly grappling with uncertainty, his restrained performance adding layers to the character. Puja Sarup shines as Anu, the pragmatic yet affectionate daughter, bringing an effortless realism to her role. Shreya Chaudhry, despite limited screen time as Amay’s colleague and girlfriend Zara, leaves a mark with her natural presence. With fine performances all around, this drama thrives on its authentic character portrayals, making it a heartfelt and engaging watch.

'The Mehta Boys' does have a minor flaw in that the film never fully explains the root cause of the coldness between the father and son, leaving this crucial aspect unexplored. While this lack of clarity could have enriched the narrative, it remains a minor hiccup that doesn't significantly detract from the overall enjoyment. A special mention must go to Oscar-winning writer Alexander Dinelaris, who co-wrote the film with Boman Irani. Known for his collaborations with Alejandro Iñárritu on 'Birdman' and 'The Revenant,' Dinelaris brings his signature brilliance to this project, elevating its depth and emotional resonance. This film is a refreshing reminder of the kind of films Bollywood has long forgotten how to make—real, funny, and heartwarming. By the end, it's a film that leaves you with a smile, proving that sometimes simplicity and sincerity are the strongest ingredients for a memorable cinematic experience.