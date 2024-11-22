‘The Sabarmati Report’: Events and Causes behind the Godhra Incident

By Abhishek Srivastava

Story: This film investigates the events and causes behind the 2002 Godhra incident, which led to the tragic loss of 59 train passengers.

Review: ‘The Sabarmati Report’ delves into the tragic Godhra incident, where 59 passengers aboard the Sabarmati Express lost their lives in 2002. With a crisp two-hour runtime, the film manages to keep viewers engaged for the most part. The film seeks to challenge traditional narratives, suggesting that history has often been shaped by biased perspectives and calling for a re-evaluation. Unfortunately, a more grounded and realistic portrayal could have made it far more compelling. The first half largely sidelines the Godhra incident, focusing instead on the workings of a broadcast channel that manipulates its coverage to favour the then-ruling party, exploiting its close ties for political gain.

The film follows Samar Kumar (Vikrant Massey), a Hindi journalist, who is recruited by Mahika (Ridhi Dogra), a hard-nosed journalist working for a prominent broadcast channel. Together, they travel to Godhra to report on the tragic incident. However, Mahika receives a call from her boss that alters her narrative, framing the event as merely an unfortunate accident. Samar, through his own investigation, uncovers a truth that starkly contrasts with his channel’s coverage. When he confronts his employer, he is abruptly fired. Struggling to find another job, he spirals into depression and turns to alcohol. As the incident’s fifth anniversary approaches, the network assigns Amrita Gill (Raashi Khanna) to revisit the case. She turns to Samar for guidance, and together, they prepare a fresh and unfiltered account of the events.

Vikrant Massey delivers an authentic portrayal of Samar Kumar, capturing the essence of an honest reporter with skill and sincerity. Raashi Khanna as Amrita, a producer, also gives a solid performance, but it’s Ridhi Dogra as Mahika—a ruthless, manipulative journalist—who truly commands attention. Her portrayal is sharp, exuding a chilling sense of arrogance and entitlement. However, the film stumbles in its research. It’s unrealistic to show journalists traveling long distances to Delhi solely to deliver tapes when, in that era, such tasks were often handled by bus drivers or flight passengers. Moreover, by 2002, OB vans were commonly used for transmitting footage via satellite. Also, Mahika’s character portrayal leans heavily into stereotypes, and viewers should take it with a pinch of salt.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ holds viewer attention through most of its runtime, but its slightly glossy treatment makes it feel less like a film based on true events and more like a typical commercial drama. While it succeeds in educating audiences about the lasting impact of this tragic incident, the cinematic embellishments somewhat dilute its authenticity. — ToI