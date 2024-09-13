‘Tikdam’: An Ode to Small Town Life and Family Ties

By Abhishek Srivastava

Story: After Prakash loses his job when the hotel closes, he receives an offer to work in Mumbai with the same chain. But his children set out on a mission to stop him from leaving their hill town.

Review: ‘Tikdam’ arrives like a breath of fresh air in an era dominated by superhero spectacles, hyper-masculinity, and profanity. Its simple plot, combined with heartfelt performances, strikes a chord and makes you reflect on the beauty of a simpler life. The story, centered on an impoverished father and his two children, evokes a sense of nostalgia, transporting you to a time when life felt uncorrupted. Though primarily aimed at children, ‘Tikdam’ has enough depth to appeal to adults as well, poignantly portraying the bond between a father and his kids. It’s a charming film that stands out and leaves you with a smile.

Set in the hilly town of Sukhtaal, the story follows Prakash (Amit Sial), a widower and low-level employee at a hotel chain. The town’s declining tourism and ecological changes have taken a toll on the hotel’s business, leading its owner, Rose (Jennifer Piccinato), to shut it down permanently. However, due to Prakash’s dedication, he is offered a position in another branch in Mumbai. When his children, Samay (Arisht Jain) and Cheeni (Aarohi Saud), learn of this, the idea of their father leaving their ancestral home deeply saddens them. Unable to accept his departure, the kids, with the help of their close friend Bhanu (Divyansh Dwivedi), hatch plans to keep their father from moving to Mumbai.

The film touches on the subjects of migration from small towns to big cities and the ecological crises these towns face. Just as the plot seems to drift into a preachy tone, with school kids led by Samay and Bhanu taking steps to halt deforestation, ban plastic use, and reduce noise pollution, the screenplay shifts and stays grounded. Its greatest strength lies in its simplicity, often reflecting realism. The actions of the schoolchildren feel authentic, never exaggerated. The film is a slice-of-life portrayal of a below-middle-class family content with small-town life, despite its challenges. A particularly poignant scene occurs when Prakash’s mother confronts his elder brother after he loses a card game on Diwali, encapsulating the film’s core message with great impact. Watch out for the hilarious moment when Prakash humorously explains and defines the meaning of “chudail” to Rose, the hotel owner.

The film’s strong performances elevate the viewing experience. Amit Sial shines as Prakash, a widower and simple man who would do anything to bring joy to his children. His connection with the kids feels genuine and deeply moving. Some scenes are emotional, and they may bring tears to your eyes, making you truly empathize with Sial’s character. Nayan Bhatt, as the lively grandmother, adds energy with her clever antics, while Ajit Sarwottam Kelkar as the grandfather, brings a touch of humour to lighten the mood. However, it’s the children who form the heart of the film, with Samay (Arisht Jain), Bhanu (Divyansh Dwivedi), and Cheeni (Aarohi Saud) all delivering authentic and captivating performances. Divyansh Dwivedi, in particular, steals the show with his ‘wise-beyond-his-years’ dialogue. Films like ‘Tikdam’ have become rare, and director Vivek Anchalia deserves full credit for taking on such a daring and unique subject. If you’re weary of life’s daily grind, this film offers a soothing escape. — TNN