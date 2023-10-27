Trisha Jha: Winner of US Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

KATY: 17-year-old Trisha Jha, a first-generation American residing currently in Katy, Texas, received her US Presidential Lifetime Award on September 15th, 2023. She is the youngest recipient of this award with the last person who held this title was Angel Rich Jones, 36-year-old CEO of Credit Rich.

The US Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award is among the highest civilian honors that the President of the United States can bestow to individuals requiring them to have dedicated over 4,000 hours of their life to community service. Trisha, a senior at Jordan High School, Katy, Texas, was specifically awarded this prestigious recognition for her outstanding efforts in founding ‘Teach Her Today’ (THT), a youth-led international 501(c)(3) whose primary mission is to provide free international STEM + Finance education to underprivileged children in Africa and Southeast Asia, ensuring that these students have access to education to build themselves a better future.

Trisha’s journey towards founding THT began with a visit to Bhagalpur, Bihar, her father’s native place, where she witnessed an 11-year-old girl being forced into marriage due to her parent’s inability to afford her education expenses (tuition expenses, stationeries, textbooks, uniform fee, and transportation). From her witnessing the possibility of a child marriage due to the lack of finances, she was absolutely shaken and realized that she needed to do something to stop this. Buying the books that the girl needed, she created a program for Kit creation donating school-specific textbooks and stationeries, which later expanded to THT’s 4 programs (Advocate for a Better World, Tutoring Program, Kit Program, and Incubator Program). THT is now found in India, Nigeria, Niger, Lagos, Poland, Jordan, and foster care facilities all over the United States.

“Trisha’s dedication to making a positive impact in the world is amazing,” said her father, Rajeev Jha, an immigrant from Bhagalpur, Bihar who moved to the USA in 2005 and currently works as a Senior Manager at Accenture. “Her empathy and determination to help those less fortunate have always been part of her character, and I hope this continues in the future.”

Her mother, Tripti Jha immigrant from Deoghar, Bihar, and a Project Manager at Capgemini, has also expressed her pride, saying, “We’re so proud of Trisha and the difference she’s making in the world. It’s heartwarming to see our daughter create opportunities for others.”

The US Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals whose service has a positive impact on communities throughout the nation and serves as an inspiration for those around them. Along with the honor of presidential recognition, Trisha received a personalized certificate, an official pin, a medallion, and a congratulatory letter from the President of the United States.