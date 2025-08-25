Union Fest 2025 Commemorates One Year of the Statue of Union

SUGAR LAND – One year after the inauguration of the awe-inspiring 90-foot Statue of Union, the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land hosted Union Fest 2025, a four-day celebration from August 7–10. The event marked the anniversary of the world’s tallest Pancha Loha Hanuman statue, a spiritual and cultural landmark in the United States.

The third-tallest statue in the nation, the grand figure of Abhaya Hanuman has drawn thousands of visitors and devotees over the past year. Cast in Pancha Loha—a sacred alloy of five metals —the statue was unveiled on August 18, 2024, as a symbol of unity, strength, and devotion.

Procession of Temples and Traditions

Among the most remarkable events of the festival was the Hanuman Yatra (Procession of Hanuman Deities). Temples across Greater Houston brought their own Hanuman deities to the Temple grounds, where they were honored. Temple authorities and devotees chanting Hanuman’s name created a vibrant and reverent atmosphere that embodied one of the festival’s core themes: standing together in devotion.

Statue of Union Visionary and Spiritual Luminary Graces the Event

The entire event was conducted under the Divine guidance of His Holiness Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji, revered global spiritual and humanitarian leader and visionary of the Statue of Union. Swamiji spoke about the glory of Hanuman, the very embodiment of the commitment in service.

During the Raksha Bandhan ceremony, in a moment that captivated the crowd, Swamiji ascended by crane to offer a rakhi—a sacred thread symbolizing protection—to 90 foot Abhaya Hanuman.

Observances and Sacred Rituals

The festival featured Sankshepa Ramayanam Homam, a three-day ceremony with the sacred retelling of the Ramayana. Devotees and visitors also took part in a Paadabhishekam, ascending to offer sacred water at the feet of the 90 foot Abhaya Hanuman – a rare and blissful experience for many.

Additional rituals included the Hayagriva Puja to the God of wisdom and knowledge for students ahead of the academic year; the Varalakshmi Vratham for family well-being; and the Sita Rama Kalyanam, the divine wedding of Mata Sitha and Lord Sri Ram celebrated with grandeur on the final day.

Culture, Civic Leadership, and Community Spirit

Classical Indian music and dance performances added cultural richness to the event, while remarks on union, harmony and shared community responsibility were central themes of special forums.

At the Harmony of Traditions Sammelan program, leaders from diverse religious and spiritual organizations came together to reflect on shared values. During the Dharma, the Dream, and a Call to Serve event, thought leaders and public officials reflected on the importance of unity and our collective responsibility as a community.

The festival welcomed thousands of attendees, supported by an enthusiastic team of volunteers. A dazzling fireworks display lit up the sky on the penultimate evening, capping off the festivities in spectacular fashion.

Union Fest: A Celebration of Shared Values

The festival brought people together, highlighting the universal values that transcend backgrounds and beliefs and the commonalities we share. Looking ahead, temple leaders announced that Union Fest will be an annual tradition, expanding every year. With growing community support, the hope is that Union Fest will grow to be one of Texas’s most anticipated events.