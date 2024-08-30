Unite for Justice, Rise for R.G. Kar – When Houstonians Raised Their Voice, Together!

HOUSTON: Houstonians came out in force for the vigil ‘Unite for Justice, Rise for R.G.Kar’. It was held at the Sugarland City Hall on Sunday, August 25th . Their presence showed that they care for society, deeply and are responsible global citizens, who are proactive in making this society a better place.

They gathered to protest the heinous crime that happened on 9 th August 2024 in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. On that fateful night, a young medical intern, while on duty at a government hospital named R.G. Kar Medical College was brutally raped and murdered. The young lady was a whistleblower, who had threatened to expose a corrupt system. There was general lack of prompt police action. Supreme Court got involved and called up authorities for many mistakes. CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation, has now started the investigation. Protests have sprung out worldwide against the systemic failure and the corrupt system, including lack of security for a whistleblower and lady doctor.

There continues to be widespread protest and Houston had three protests, at Houston Durgabari, Texas Medical Center and now, the latest, at Sugarland City Hall.

Sunday’s event was highlighted by multiple popular songs of resistance, performed by our young and talented music group, including mothers who came with their kids, a new mother and an expectant mother. Those songs lit a fire under the crowd, baying for justice.

In the their speeches, their passionate calls for united action for a just cause added a new dimension to the protest. They talked about women’s right, protecting whistleblowers, need for people to raise their voice and fix the corrupt system. Those speeches were mixed with anger and frustration and an urgent cru to stand up together. Slogans of Justice For RG Kar in English and Bengali (the mother tongue of the victim ringed the air).

Manas Saha, the mercurial director, and drama personality wrote a brilliant street play. The young mothers did a fantastic job bringing the play to life out in front of a somber crowd. It depicted the plight of various women in danger and their eventual fight back.

At the end of the day, the crowd at the vigil gathered to stand in solidarity with the protestors of Kolkata and across the world. They had four simple demands:

1. Swift justice for the victim by arresting the perpetrators and serving the highest possible punishment with adherence to the Indian Penal Code.

2. Immediately stop police brutality towards the peaceful protesters.

3. The government of West Bengal should take accountability for this incident and all people responsible for this systemic failure should be immediately removed from their positions.

4. The government should clean up the system so that no whistleblower is victimized, and similar incidents are never repeated.

The organizers requested everyone to stand united in this cause till justice is served. They also requested to sign the petition, a hard copy of which will be submitted to the CGI, Houston. Houston stood proud and tall in the protest. A big thank you to all who came and continue to show their support.