Unveiling of the 37-acre Texas Hindu Camp in Columbus, Texas

COLUMBUS, Texas: Nestled in a wooded area in Columbus, about 70 miles from Houston, the first campground built with the Hindu American youth in mind, was formally unveiled to the community on July 27, even as the 40th annual Hindu Heritage Youth Camp was in progress at the site.

Built as a bridge between all of the Hindu communities across Texas that in need of a unique place of gathering, the 37-acre campsite, built at a cost of $6 million, has eight cabins to host 240 people. It has a large, multipurpose hall with dining facility for all the campers, a swimming pool and a covered full-size basketball and more amenities to be added in the future.

In addition to hosting the youth camp during the summer, the site will function as a retreat center for various gatherings, wellness programs and spiritual retreats.

Subhash Gupta, one of the founder-directors of the non-profit organization, who spearheaded the dream project, first bought the land in 2019 and with his wife Sarojini donated $1.75 million to kick-start the campsite construction.

Gupta was rightly proud to address the invited audience and explain how the Hindu Heritage Youth Camp had a transformational effect on the youth by educating them on the Hindu culture, while simultaneously fostering independent thinking, leadership qualities and nurturing the youth to become exemplary citizens.

Young campers learn to be self-reliant while building friendships that often turn into lifelong relationships. Some have even found life partners at the camp, he said stated.

Camp counselors and participants gave their first-hand testimony on the overwhelming popularity of the annual camp where the youth get a life-molding education just as their schools and colleges offered academic education.

Hindus of Greater Houston has been sponsoring the youth camp for the past many years. Vijay Pallod, a representative of the HGH, is also a spokesman for the Texas Hindu Campsite, along with Gupta.

Vijay Pallod’s wife, Sushma, known as the “Camp Chef” who personally cooks food for the camp attendees for nearly three decades, was visibly moved as She thanked Gupta for establishing the campsite. It was originally Sushma’s idea that the Hindu Youth Camp should have its own campsite and the vision has now become a reality for her.

The formal dedication ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp by Colorado County Judge Ty Purse Prause. Colorado County Commissioners Doug Wessels and Keith Neuendorff and Commissioner-elect Shannon Owers also attended.

The dignitaries also planted a tree to signify the inauguration of the campsite.

County Judge Ty Prause his remarks welcomed the Texas Hindu Campsite as a valuable addition the community and thanked the organizers for educating the community about the laudable activities at the campsite.

Other elected officials who attended the ceremony included Columbus City Councilmember Ronny Daley, Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers, Fort Bend County 240th State District Judge Surendran Pattel, Stafford Mayor Ken Mathew, Fulshear Mayor Don McCoy, Fulshear Councilmember Abhijeet Utturkar and Fort Bend County GOP Chair Bobby Eberle.

Indo American Conservatives of Texas President Bijay Dixit and board members Swapan Dhairyawan and Ramesh Cherivirala facilitated the participation of the elected officials.

Governor Greg Abbott sent a congratulatory message to the Texas Hindu Campsite.

Bjijay Dixit presented Letter of recognition sent by Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Texas Senator John Cornyn in a video message highlighted the contributions of the Indian American community and appreciated the opening of the Texas Hindu Campsite.

Jennifer Knesek, district director for State Sen. Joan Huffman, James Pressler district director for State Rep. Gary Gates and Matthew Benavidez District Director for State Rep. Stan Kitzman presented certificates of appreciation.

Swapan Dhairyawan presented letters of appreciation from Sugar Land City Councilmembers Carol McCutcheon and Naushad Kermally.

Maneesh Mehra, who had attended the Hindu Youth Camp several years and was himself First youth director, was the master of ceremonies. He eloquently presented the past, present and future of campsite.