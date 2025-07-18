Urgent Appeal from Sewa International : Texas Hill Country Flood Relief

HOUSTON: Sewa International has reached out following the devastating flash floods in the Texas Hill Country – waters rising to 29 feet in minutes that left entire communities drowned in grief and uncertainty.

Sewa International immediately mobilized over 100 volunteers from San Antonio, Houston, Austin, and Dallas are on the ground, distributing emergency supplies, comforting families, and helping coordinate rescue and recovery.

But the hardest part lies ahead—families who survived must now rebuild. Their hope depends on the strength and compassion of people like you.

How You Can Help

Donate: Financial support fuels relief and long-term rebuilding

Volunteer: Help us transport aid and house volunteers

Spread the Word: Engage your community, temples, and organizations

Tragedy has struck, but together, we can uplift those who are suffering. Share this appeal. Extend your hand. Show that compassion knows no boundaries.

Here are some useful links

Donation link – https://sewausa.org/TexasHillCountryFloodRelief2025

NDTV coverage Video – https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1Bq1PhEtjJ/

Volunteer registration – https://forms.gle/YDefWWcbnuTvvuse9

Link to pictures of Sewa efforts on the ground – https://photos.app.goo.gl/RJjq4uzvXPDjWwsz9

Houston area Flood Response Volunteer WhatsApp group – https://chat.whatsapp.com/LuBhUo4YE5I3EpGBsRwoul?mode=r_c

Your support is a lifeline. Let’s bring hope where it’s needed most.