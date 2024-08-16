Vadtal Dham Shri Swaminarayan School Takes Students to Eternal Gandhi Museum

HOUSTON: On Saturday, August 10, 2024, thirty-eight enthusiastic students from the Vadtal Dham Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple School embarked on an educational and inspirational visit to Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston. This enriching experience was part of the school’s ongoing commitment

to broadening the horizons of its students through cultural and historical education.

The visit to the Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston, EGMH, provided the students with a unique opportunity to engage with the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, a key figure in promoting peace and nonviolence. Through interactive exhibits and multimedia presentations, students gained a deeper understanding of Gandhi’s pivotal role in the Indian independence movement and his enduring influence on global human rights.

The field trip included guided tours, educational videos, and reflective discussions to help students connect with the principles and messages conveyed through Gandhi’s life and work. This hands-on learning experience complemented the school’s curriculum and encouraged students to think critically about the impact of historical figures on contemporary society.

Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston is a modern, state of the art, world class museum. It is the only museum in Americas dedicated to preserve and promote Mahatma Gandhi’s greatest legacy, nonviolent conflict resolution. To learn more about the museum and organize a field trip for your organization please visit www.egmh.org