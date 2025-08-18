VFS Global Expands Consular Application Centres in USA; Unveils 8 New Centres

• 8 new locations include Boston, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Edison, Orlando, Raleigh, and San Jose

• These 16 Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) across the US will facilitate

the Indian diaspora and other applicants across the United States of America with India Visa, Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), passport application, renunciation of Indian citizenship, Police clearance certificate, Global Entry Programme (GEP), and

Miscellaneous/Attestation services.

• VFS Global is the exclusive service provider for visa, OCI, passport, renunciation of Indian citizenship, PCC, GEP, & Miscellaneous/attestation verification services for the Government of India in the United States of America

The Indian Mission in the United States of America and VFS Global, the global leader in trusted

technology services today jointly announced the launch of eight new Indian Consular

Application Centres (ICACs) in Boston, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Edison, Orlando, Raleigh,

and San Jose taking the total number of ICACs in the USA to 16, further enhancing

accessibility and convenience to the 5.3 million Indian diaspora and those using the services.

Furthermore, a new ICAC is scheduled to open in Los Angeles in August, increasing the

network to 17 centers nationwide.

These ICACs will serve as crucial hubs for a comprehensive range of essential services,

including India Visa, Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), passport application, renunciation

of Indian citizenship, Police clearance certificate, Global Entry Programme (GEP), and

Miscellaneous/Attestation services. VFS Global remains the exclusive service provider for

these critical functions on behalf of the Government of India in the United States.

The expanded network introduces several key improvements designed to streamline the

application process:

• ICACs will now be open on Saturdays, offering greater flexibility for applicants.

• Return courier services are now incorporated into the standard service fees.

• Services such as photographs, photocopies, and form filling will be available at no additional cost within the ICACs.

• A broader range of consular services will also be readily available.

Mr. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the United States of America, said, “We are very happy to announce the opening of 8 new Indian Consular Application Centres. With the opening of these new Indian Consular Application Centres, our presence to provide extensive consular services and related delivery capabilities would increase and expand significantly. Besides, it will also make the delivery of these consular services faster and more accessible to a vibrant Indian diaspora. We firmly believe that people to people ties are the heart of India US partnership.”

The centres will be equipped with world-class facilities aimed at providing an easily accessible and customer-centric application experience and will make the application process more convenient for travellers. These centres are expected to benefit the Indian community in the consular jurisdiction of the Indian Consulate in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C.

Amit Kumar Sharma, Head – North America & Caribbean, VFS Global, said, “We are honoured by the continued trust the Government of India has placed in VFS Global to support its diplomatic mission in the United States. These ICACs will play a crucial role in effectively catering to the growing demand for visa and consular services to India led by business partnerships, tourism and trade.”

VFS Global is the first outsourced visa services partner of the Ministry of External Affairs (India) and has been serving the Government of India since 2008. In the United States of America, VFS Global has provided passport, visa and consular services on behalf of the Embassy and Consulates of India located across the country since 2020. At present, VFS Global manages Passport, Visa and Consular Services Application Centres for the Government of India in 7 countries: Australia, Iraq, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom.

About VFS Global

As the global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure mobility for governments and citizens, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 69 client governments. Operating over 3,900 Application Centres in 165 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 499 million applications since 2001. Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai and majority owned through investment funds managed by Blackstone Inc, along with minority stakeholders including Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation.