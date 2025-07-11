What is the Process of Finding a Guru?

There are so many Gurus from different sects that it becomes confusing to choose one Guru

By Swami Mukundananda

There is a saying in Hindi:

“Pani piyo chhanake, guru banao janake”

“Drink water only after filtering it; make a Guru only after carefully knowing him.” We must not accept anyone as our Guru, merely because of a suggestion; we must ourselves recognize someone as a true Guru, and only then should we surrender to him.

However, just as it is not possible for an elementary school student to evaluate the capability of a college teacher, it is not easy to recognize a Guru, who is a Divine Personality, while we are only beginning the path of spirituality. Yet, there are certain characteristics that provide helpful indications:

1.The true Guru’s words are very impacting. Although we may have heard and read the same knowledge many times without being moved, when we hear it from the mouth of a God-realized Saint, the words change us from within. The reason for this is that the Sadguru does not merely elucidate what he has read in books; he explains from the depths of personal realization.

Whatever doubts we have on the spiritual path, if we place them before the Guru, he or she can easily dispel our confusions. A mere theoretical scholar of the scriptures cannot do this. However, the guru possesses realized knowledge, for he or she has seen the Truth, and is able to reveal it with the benefit of experience to sincere seekers. A true Guru does not give his or her disciple material allurements. Rather, he teaches his followers that the world is not the goal. Nowadays, many so-called saints claim to have a magic formula for removing all the material misery and bestowing money, wealth etc. Allured by such false statements, people flock to them. We must beware of such imposters who have not yet even understood that detachment from the world, and not material attainments, is the goal of spiritual life. If we associate with a true Guru, we will naturally find ourselves getting attached to God and detached from the world. The above points are all helpful in recognizing a Saint, but the strongest indication will come from God Himself. The Lord is seated in our hearts, and when He sees that we have a sincere desire to meet Him, He will guide us to a true Guru and create faith in Him. And when the inspiration comes from God, we will know it by its intensity; our heart will urge us that we have found the Guru we were looking for.

Swami Mukundananda is a world-renowned spiritual teacher from India. He earned his degrees from prestigious IIT Delhi and IIM Kolkata. He was employed by a multinational firm for a short while, then renounced a promising career to embrace monkhood at the age of 23. He studied Vedic Scriptures under the tutelage of Jagadguru Shri Kripaluji Maharaj for several years. For almost four decades now, Swami Mukundananda has been sharing his vast knowledge through his books, lectures, life transformation programs and Retreats.

