Whodunit in H Town: Book Talk by Mystery Writer Nev March

By Zubeen Mehta

HOUSTON: Neither the notorious Houston traffic nor the threat of severe thunderstorms stayed the fans of Nev March (aka Nawaz Merchant) from showing up at the iconic Murder by the Book store on Bissonnet on Friday, May 30th 2025, to meet the award-winning author of historical mysteries. She was to talk about her latest novel, Book 4 in the series featuring the dynamic duo Lady Diana and Captain Jim, The Silversmith’s Puzzle.

Winner of the Minotaur Books/Mystery Writers of America’s Award for Best First Crime Fiction for her debut novel Murder in Old Bombay, and recipient of an Honorable Mention in the Bapsi Sidhwa Literary Contest for her novel The Spanish Diplomat’s Secret, March’s visit to Houston had already created a buzz around town, both within the Zoroastrian community (March is a practicing Parsi Zoroastrian) as well as the wider public.

An early afternoon informal pre-event meet and greet took place at Kasra in Rice Village. Face-to-face with March, it is impossible to miss her radiant smile, her down-to-earth friendliness, her love of words, and the infectious excitement about her craft. Needless to say, there was much laughter and a barrage of questions as the gathering indulged in kebabs and mezze story when the leading character is faced with a moral dilemma.

As she waited for her audience to take their seats, March, ever the people person, went around the room asking each attendee where he or she had come from and thanked each in turn for being present.

Nev March started her talk by describing how she draws inspiration and unleashes her creative juices by poring over a wide selection of Pinterest photographs of places and people. Using an array of these intriguing pictures, March guided the audience through the specific historical and social contexts she creates in her novels, as well as the challenges she sets for her iconic protagonists. Will they rise or fall? A passionate storyteller with a playful sense of humor, a taste for swashbuckling adventure and intrigue, a love for historical detail and, oh, let’s not forget, a penchant for Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s creation Sherlock Holmes, March’s skill and delight at drawing the reader into her realm came through loud and clear in her talk.

Nev March followed the talk with a reading from her book, The Silversmith’s Puzzle, capturing a moment towards the end of the story when the leading character is faced with a moral dilemma. When March invited questions from her audience, the response was animated. Should her books be read in the order in which they were written? How much research does she conduct to maintain geographical and historical integrity? And even more tantalizingly, are her books going to be optioned for a possible film series? The evening closed with the traditional book signing, affording each attendee an intimate moment to engage March in further discussion about her writing.

Profound thanks are due to Nev March for giving so generously of her time, for the hours of pleasure she has provided her devoted readers, and for the delights that await new readers whose appetite she whetted this day. No spoilers here, but Nev March does end her most recent novel with the tantalizing promise of further adventures for the intrepid pair: Lady Diana and Captain Jim. Oh, the anticipation!