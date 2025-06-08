World Bindi Day Hosts Inaugural Bindi Cultural Fashion Show

HOUSTON: On a vibrant Saturday evening at the sacred grounds of ISKCON Temple Houston, colors, culture, and consciousness converged in a dazzling debut event — the Bindi Cultural Fashion Show 2025, hosted by the nonprofit organization World Bindi Day. With all tickets sold out days in advance, the event drew an enthusiastic and diverse crowd of approximately 280 attendees, surpassing expectations and marking the evening as an undeniable success.

The event welcomed guests from all walks of life, representing a rich tapestry of ethnic backgrounds. Guests witnessed a celebration unlike any other — a tapestry of Indian heritage, spiritual symbolism, and empowered expression woven together through fashion and tradition.

The Mission Behind the Movement World Bindi Day, is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a bold mission is managed by all women – Kusum Sharma the President, Dakshina Mehta Vice President & Shilpi Srivastava as General Secretary. The Mission of World Bindi Day organization is multifold:

– Preserve and promote the bindi as a sacred symbol of spiritual consciousness.

– Educate and inspire youth — especially across the Indian diaspora — on its rich heritage.

– Celebrate the bindi as a mark of pride, power, and peace.

The primary purpose statement, “The Bindi is not just a dot on the forehead. It is a spiritual emblem, a cultural assertion, and a timeless link to our roots. Through this event, we honor that legacy and bring it forward to future generations”, was reiterated during the event and resonated well with a diverse audience.

The evening began with a warm Social Hour over tea and snacks, where attendees mingled in the serene ISKCON’s Gaurang Hall adorned with rangolis, diyas, and Indian background musics. Guests were invited to take their pictures with the backdrop of “World Bindi Day” — an interactive installation celebrating the spiritual significance of the bindi.

Ceremonial Opening

A powerful Ganesh Vandana followed by a traditional diya lighting ceremony inaugurated the night, invoking blessings for unity and creativity. Emcee Megha Raja, a prominent voice in Houston’s Indian-American cultural scene, then led the audience into a reflective 1-minute silence in honor of the victims of the tragic Pahalgam attack in India — a solemn moment that underscored the event’s commitment to peace and remembrance.

Voices of Meaning: The Power of the Bindi

Taking the stage with poise and purpose, Megha Raja delivered a stirring address on the relevance of the bindi in modern society. She traced its origins from Vedic traditions to its symbolic resurgence in contemporary feminism and spirituality. Shilpi Srivastava, General Secretary of World Bindi Day, followed with a speech outlining the nonprofit’s larger mission and future plans.

Runway of Diversity: The Fashion Show Highlights

The heart of the evening came alive as the Bindi Cultural Fashion Show began — a celebration of India’s state-wise ethnic wear, graced by community members, professionals, and youth models who donned intricate regional attire from across the subcontinent.

Segment 1: Kusum Sharma Bindi Fashion Show

The first sequence, choreographed and led by Kusum Sharma herself, dazzled the runway, paired with bold red and maroon bindis symbolizing shakti (energy) and dharma (righteousness).

Segment 2: Dakshina Mehta & Sachi Bhatt Group Showcase

The second sequence, curated by Dakshina Mehta, Vice President of World Bindi Day, and Sachi Bhatt turned the spotlight to represent Indian States — From sarees in Kantha and Bomkai embroidery to striking alta-painted feet, the visual impact was undeniable. Models walked with grace, their bindis varying in shape from round to crescent, showcasing regional diversity in symbolism.

Segment 3: Zakia Group Showcase

Bringing a wave of fusion and flair, the Zakia Group featured a western-Indian flair — Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra — alongside modern silhouettes with traditional motifs. The highlight of this sequence was a group of young girls from Houston’s Indian youth collective who confidently owned the stage with traditional ghagras, mirror work, and bold expressive bindis paired with Indo-western jackets. There was also a dance performance, the audience was treated to dance by 3 dancers. The event was graced by an esteemed lineup of local dignitaries and community leaders, many of whom expressed their admiration for the mission of World Bindi Day.

Notable Guests Included:

• Carol McCutchen – Sugar Land City Council Member District 4

• Sanjay Singhal – Candidate for Sugar Land City Council District 2

• Anju Malik – Senior Consul Officer, Consulate General of India (Houston)

• Judge Juli A. Mathew – Presiding Judge, County Court at Law #3

• Judge Manpreet Monica Singh – Judge, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

• Judge Surendran K. Pattel – District Court Judge, Fort Bend County

In a heartfelt ceremony led by Dakshina Mehta and Shilpi Srivastava, four women were honored for their community impact and leadership:

• Dr. Namrata Sharma Goel

• Carol McCutchen

• Lalitha Mata

• Anju Malik

Each received a specially crafted award featuring a handcrafted Bindi motif in brass, made by rural Indian artisans supported by World Bindi Day’s empowerment initiative.

As the event concluded, guests were treated to a curated Indian dinner – a culinary celebration that mirrored the cultural unity displayed on stage. Attendees left the venue not only nourished by food but also enlightened by meaning.

Many stopped to take photos at the “World Bindi Day” booth — a photo wall covered with affirmations about identity, culture, and self-love.

The event was generously sponsored by Shri Vijay Pallod, Shri Gopal Agarwal, Shri Viral Amin, Shri Subhash Gupta, Shri Niranjan Patel, Shri Divyendu Singh, Shri Ashish Agarwal and Shri Jugal Malani

Special thanks to our volunteers – Shri Achalesh Amar, Ms. Kinjal Raja, Shri Rakesh Parikh, Shri Bud Patel, Shri Sree Teja Nutakki, Shri Sunkara Prakash, Sangeeta Dua ji & Shri Vivek Singh.

Sound and Lightning by Abhay Joshi

Photography & Video by Kranti & Paresh Shah

Food served by Govinda Restaurant

We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Consulate General of India Office Houston.

Following the tremendous success of the 2025 debut, World Bindi Day has announced that the Bindi Cultural Fashion Show will now be an annual tradition. Future plans include:

• Cultural awareness workshops in schools and colleges

• Artisan collaboration projects connecting rural India with the diaspora

• Expansion to other U.S. cities for regional chapters of World Bindi Day

“We are planting the seeds of a cultural awakening,” said Megha Raja in her closing remarks. “Through every Bindi, we honor the past, empower the present, and enlighten the future.” In the entire process, two key players – Umang Mehta and Annant Srivastava played an important role in planning and execution of this event.

About World Bindi Day

World Bindi Day is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and preserving the tradition of the Bindi — a spiritual, cultural, and artistic emblem worn by women throughout Indian history. The organization runs annual campaigns, workshops, and fashion events across the United States, promoting unity, pride, and intercultural understanding.