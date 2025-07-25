World-renowned Sanskrit Scholar to Share Timeless Wisdom in Houston – July 25–27

HOUSTON: Get ready for a weekend of spiritual awakening!

Acharya Dr. Pradyumna Ji Maharaj, a Vedic scholar and mentor to Yoga guru Swami Ramdev Ji, will be in Houston from July 23 to 27, 2025.

Who is Acharya Dr. Pradyumna Ji Maharaj?

Acharya Dr. Pradyumna Ji Maharaj, born in 1955, in Alwar, Rajasthan, is a venerated Sanskrit scholar and spiritual guide. A disciple of great masters like Swami Vedanand Vedavagish and Prof. Mani Dravid, he has mastered Pāṇini’s grammar, Vedanta, Mimamsa, and Vedic philosophy.

Founder of Ārsha Gurukul, Khanpur (Haryana), Acharyaji has dedicated his life to imparting traditional Vedic education free of charge. From 2010 to 2020, he served as Acharya at Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar, teaching Aṣṭādhyāyī, Mahābhāṣya, Upanishads, Darshana, Geeta, and Ayurveda.

A revered teacher of world-renowned disciples like Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj and Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj, Acharyaji has been honored with several awards, including the Aryaratna Award (2012) and the Pt. Yudhishthir Mimansaka Acharya Award (2011).

Through TV channels, YouTube, and online sessions, Acharyaji continues to share the wisdom of the Vedas, Geeta, and Upanishads, inspiring spiritual seekers across the world.

Acharyaji was awarded an Honorary D.Litt. degree by Karnataka Sanskrit University in 2022, acknowledging his outstanding scholarship and lifelong service in Sanskrit and Vedic studies.

First visit to US

This will be Acharyaji’s first visit to the United States, taking place from July 18 to August 8, 2025, with programs scheduled in Atlanta, Houston, Washington D.C., Seattle, and San Francisco.

Acharyaji will deliver discourses on the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Geeta, Vedas, and Indian philosophy.

All sessions will be conducted in Hindi.

The three-day program in Houston will feature:

Yogeshawar Bhagwan Krishna’s Teachings and Assurances

Friday, July 25 | 6:00–7:00 PM

VPSS Haveli Mandir, 11715 Bellfort Village Dr, Houston, TX 77031

Contact: Niranjan Patel (281-630-3875), Rasesh Dalal (832-646-4996)

Yogeshawar Bhagwan Krishna's Teachings and Assurances

Saturday, July 26 | 4:00–5:30 PM

India House, 8888 West Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77031

Register: https://www.indiahouseinc.org/timeless-wisdom/| 713-929-1900

Practical Lessons from The Geeta

Sunday, July 27 | 10:30 AM–12:00 PM

Arya Samaj Greater Houston, 14375 Schiller Rd, Houston, TX 77082

Contact: Sanjay Jain (281-989-0532), Sanjay Sood (281-935-6147)

All sessions will be streamed live via Zoom (Passcode: guruji) and on YouTube at @AcharyaPradyumnaOfficial.

If you would like to host a program, arrange a satsang, or welcome Gurudev’s divine presence to your home or center, please reach out using the contact information below.

For coordination and scheduling, please contact Shekhar Agarwal.

Email: shekharagrawal@gmail.com

Phone number: +1 (713) 443-8228

Find out more here: https://www.facebook.com/AcharyaPradyumnaOfficial/