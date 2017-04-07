108 Lotus Petals Welcome to Celebrate India at Vedic Fair 6 on Saturday, April 8

HOUSTON: Vedic Fair 6 – Celebrate India, India’s LifeStyle Show for all will happen on coming Saturday April 8, from 3:30 PM to 9:00 PM at Cinco Ranch High School, 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX. A hit for last 5 years, the euphoria to its sequel isn’t that surprising. As Vedic Fair is approaching Ashirwad’s artists, participants and supporting vendors are enthralled and looking forward to its 6th iteration.

Vedic Fair 6 will be a complete family event to celebrate India’s LifeStyle and it covers length and breadth of India. Admission to the fair is FREE and Parking is FREE. Preparations for this unique Fair has started since December 2016. On Saturday April 8th,2017 Vedic Fair 6 promises to bring this festive and entertaining event to Greater Houston.

The highlights of Vedic Fair 6 are “Samudra Manthan”, The Churning of Ocean Diorama made up with 108 Lotus petals, where visitors can strike a pose to take pictures. Exhibit presentations to Celebrate India, Free How 2 Workshops on Rangoli, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga, Meditation and Classical Dance. Kids show – “Rise of Fortune”, to illuminate the origin of Goddess Laxmi, Keep your fingers crossed for “Divine Surprise 6”. Do not miss Signature event a Rare “Sloka-Thon” Live on stage contest. Vedic Bazaar at Vedic Fair will bring variety of Indian Ethnic Apparel, Jewelry, henna, face painting and variety of food delicacies from samosa chat to vada paav to soya biryani. Vedic Fair 6 grand finale is prime time play “Goddess Laxmi – The Divine 8” directed by Geetha Ravula, Vedic Fair chair, presented in Hindi with English narration.

Last year’s Vedic Fair 5 attended by 2500+ Houstonians was another nonesuch festive, entertaining and educating event that wowed attendees starting from Saket Loka diorama, to Celebrate INDIA Exhibits to FREE Workshops to Vedic Bazaar with many varieties of Food to a Grand Finale prime time stage play “Rama – Lord of 16”. The stage play directed by event chair Geetha Ravula kept audience captivated with grand stage props built by Ashirwad A Blessing Temple’s Team.

One of the previous presenters at Vedic Fair says “I feel Vedic Fair was a really interesting event because it presents many different aspects of India, its rich heritage, culture and values. It is really helpful for youth like me and older and younger generations. It not only helped me in my own research for presenting The Third Eye concept but I also learned from other’s presentations.”

For updates visit facebook.com/VedicFair. For more information email us at VedicFair@gmail.com or call 281-788-2286. H-Town Join us to Celebrate INDIA @ VEDIC FAIR 6.