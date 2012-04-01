Annu Naik is Pratham-Houston President
Annu has lived in the Houston area for the past twenty-five years and has worked with countless families as a real estate agent for sixteen of those years. Prior to transitioning into real estate, Annu worked at Compaq and HP. She and her husband, Sagar, became involved with Pratham about fifteen years ago after attending a few of the organization’s events and learning about how the organization’s mission aligns with their own. As a family, they are passionate about helping people through education and providing second chances to women and girls. Together, she and Sagar are engaged with various organizations throughout the greater Houston area. Annu, herself, is also on the board of Daya, an organization that helps victims of domestic violence. The Naiks have two children, Anita and Rohan, both of whom have volunteered with Pratham in the past.
The Pratham Houston chapter looks forward to reaching new heights and continued growth under Annu’s leadership.