‘117 Indians died for every billion dollars remitted from gulf countries’



NEW DELHI: Nearly 10 workers from India died every day in Gulf countries during the last six years, which translates to 117 deaths for every billion dollars remitted to the country from there, a voluntary group said based on analysis of RTI responses.

Venkatesh Nayak from Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative had sought data from external affairs ministry about the death of Indian workers in Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates from January 1, 2012 to about mid-2018.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com