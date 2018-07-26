17th Annual Convention of The Federation of Aligarh Alumni Associations (FAAA)

Aligs joining hands together to build the nation

HOUSTON: There are sixteen associations of alumni of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) across North America, under the Federation of Aligarh Alumni Associations (FAAA) who have been working together for many years with similar mission towards bringing about a positive social and educational change, which were the views and vision of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the founder of Aligarh Muslim University. The alumni of AMU, spread all over the world and involved in the academic pursuits of so many institutions of higher learning, who personify the spirit of open hearted acceptance of the ‘other’ and follow the concept of ‘Unity in Diversity’ cultivating harmony and amity among various religious, ethnic and racial groups. Majority of alumni of AMU are professionals who continue to make significant contributions for the betterment in the lives of the citizens of the country, they live in.

Every year, FAAA organizes its convention to bring Aligs and other well-wishers together to discuss its accomplishments, vision and future plans. This year the Aligarh Alumni Association of Texas (Houston) hosted the 17th Annual Convention of the FAAA, on July 13th thru 15th, 2018. The theme of the Convention was; “Role of AMU Alumni in Nation Building”. In partnership with other member Associations, the AMU Alumni Association of Texas at Houston endeavored to offer the delegates an enriching Convention experience to invigorate new ideas and promote initiatives to advance our Alma Mater. The Convention was attended by delegates from different cities of USA, Canada, India and Saudi Arabia.

On July 13, during the day time session, Dr. Shahid Jameel (CEO of The Wellcome Trust/ DBT India Alliance), Chief Guest of the event, in his keynote address talked about role of University in a society and how can universities be more effective. Dr. Zafar Mehmood (President Zakat Foundation of India), Guest of Honor, highlighted the necessity of AMU Alumni to compete civil services examinations. Dr. Suhail Sabir, Ex-Chairman of the AMU Alumni Affairs Committee, talked about importance of Alumni in strengthening their alma mater. He mentioned that numerous, projects funded by Alumni, are ongoing in AMU. Among other speakers of the morning sessions were Dr. Samina Salim, Dr. Saif Sheikh, Dr. Shaheer Khan, Amtul Suhail and Syed Naved.

Banquet of the Convention, attend by over 175 people (Houstonians and delegates), was addressed by the Chief Guest, Dr. Shahid Jameel, and Guest of Honor, Deputy Consul General Surendra Adhana. Banquet started with the recitation of holy Quran by Prof. Basheer Khumawala, followed by welcome address of Dr. Nausha Asrar, President of the FAAA. While welcoming the attendees Dr. Asrar emphasized that more than ever before, the views and vision of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the founder of Aligarh Muslim University who put forward a model of the compatibility of religion with modern western education, Science and Technology needs to be presented as a ‘model’ to the entire world. Sir Syed said, “We (Hindus and Muslims) eat the same crop, drink water from the same rivers and breathe the same air. As a matter of fact Hindus and Muslims are the two eyes of the beautiful bride that is Hindustan. Weakness of any one of them will spoil the beauty of the bride (dulhan)”. Dr. Shahid Jameel and Surendra Adhana gave very thoughtful and inspiring addresses about Aligarh Muslim University, its contribution in nation building and need to strengthen the bonds between alumni and their alma mater.

After the delicious dinner, all the attendees were entertained by the melodious ghazal singing of Sheeba Naved and Dastaangoi (storytelling) by Jawed Danish. These artists took the banquet of the Convention to the next level of Indian classical singing and mesmerized the audience by unique art of storytelling.