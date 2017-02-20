21-year-old Delhi student gets Rs 1.25-crore job offer from Uber, will work in San Francisco
Sidharth, a computer science engineering student, has been offered the position of a software engineer at the San Francisco office of Uber, and the salary includes basic pay and other benefits.(Handout image)
A student of Delhi Technological University (DTU) has received a job offer with an annual salary of Rs.1.25 crore from United States-based cab-hailing company Uber Technologies.
This is the second-highest offer received by a student at DTU ever. In 2015, software giant Google hired a student for an annual salary of Rs.1.27 crore.
Credit: hindustantimes.com