TravelGuzs- Home Page
SBI Home Page

3 things you need to do for a pain free period: Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares tips

Added by Indo American News on July 30, 2018.
Saved under Health
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
How to have a pain free period if you have PCOD; Rujuta Diwekar, Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist gives tips. (Source: File Photo)

How to have a pain free period if you have PCOD; Rujuta Diwekar, Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist gives tips. (Source: File Photo)

NEW DELHI: Almost one in ten women suffer from a common reproductive endocrine disorder called Polycystic Ovarian Disorder (PCOD). Besides, creating problems in conceiving, this prevalent disorder also shows other signs, including acne, excessive weight gain, facial hair growth, irregular and painful periods, among others.

While there is no specific cure for this recurring disorder, one can control it by incorporating certain lifestyle changes. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who holds a clientele like Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently shared some tips on her Instagram page.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *