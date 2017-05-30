40% decline in US visas for Pakistanis; 28% increase for Indians: Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has had a significant 40 per cent drop in the number of American visas granted to its nationals under the new Trump administration despite not being on the list of the US President’s travel ban countries.

Interestingly, the number of non-immigrant US visas to Indians has increased by 28 per cent in March and April this year as compared to the monthly average of the previous year, according to the newly-released monthly official data.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com