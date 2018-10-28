Mother Of The Universe

B y Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi

The deepest bond is between mother and child — perhaps this is why we find solace and security in invoking the Supreme asmother, says MATA AMRITANANDAMAYI

The tradition of invoking the Supreme as divine mother has been prevalent in India and in other parts of the world in many ancient traditions. All four Vedas praise the Parashakti, supreme energy, as Durga Suktam, Sri Suktam, and other such forms. In the Ramayana, Rama invokes Goddess Durga to enable him to vanquish Ravana. Similarly, in the Mahabharata, Krishna instructs the Pandavas to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga to gain victory.To wed Krishna, the gopis invoke Durga.The tradition of Devi worship is intrinsic to our culture.