7th Diwali & Dussehra Festival Celebrations By Shri Sita Ram Foundation



HOUSTON: Diwali & Dussehra is the largest festival of India celebrated by more than 1.3 billion people worldwide. It is also called the ‘Festival of Lights’, celebrating the ‘Victory of Good Over Evil’. This festival is celebrated by the people of Indian origin in the Houston area on a large scale in the month of October. This is the 7th year that Shri Sita Ram Foundation is organizing this festival at the Skeeter’s Stadium in Sugar Land. This year the festival is on Saturday, October 20, from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The chief guest for festival is the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, and the Parade Marshal is Congressman, Pete Olson.

The stadium is brilliantly decorated in dazzling multicolored lights for the ‘Festival of lights’. This festival showcases the rich and ancient culture of India through various activities and presentations like Folk Dance Ensemble, historical plays, bridal fusion show, and cuisines from different parts of India, Dussehra Parade – an embellishment of about 50 floats showcasing historical representations from ancient scriptures. Amongst other floats Wells Fargo ornate their chariot looking carriage with four horses.



The festival shall also have beautifully decorated booths selling traditional jewellery, clothing and a host of other items. There will be freebies from 4 pm to 6 pm from various vendors. The event also showcases people dressed up in several historical characters in their unique outfits and accessories representing various Indian Gods and Goddesses to add to the flavor.

The festival has several activities to engage the children e.g. Costume contest, moonwalks, petting zoo, Fireworks, clowns, free face painting, free balloons, free piñatas, Shooting the demon with bow and arrow etc.



The climax of the festival is the burning of effigies of demons amongst loud sounds of crackers and spectacular fireworks to celebrate the occasion of the ‘Victory of Good Over Evil’. Past events have seen a capacity crowd at the Stadium with nearly 10,000 people in attendance. Apart from Greater Houston, residents of other states and cities are also seen to attend this festival, from as far away places as Florida, New York and California.

More information about the festival is available on the Foundation website www.ShriSitaRam.org. The tickets to the event are $6.00 and may be obtained from www.ShriSitaRam.org or from Eventbrite.com

About Shri Sita Ram Foundation, USA: It is a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit organization engaged in several philanthropic activities at multiple stages and levels. Foundation provides support to about 30 non-profits/charities annually in Houston area. It also provides scholarships and assists underprivileged people of the community. For more Information contact Info@ShriSitaRam.org