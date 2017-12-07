A Fundraiser to Support Free Healthcare for the Masses

By Jawahar Malhotra

STAFFORD: Several years ago, at the same venue, the Indian Doctors Charity Clinic and the Indian Doctors Club (now Association) came together to support their flagship undertaking, the free clinic in Bellaire that serves the masses in need. The clinic has sputtered on, despite shortages in volunteers, a shoestring budget and the retirement of its key physician Dr. K.T. Shah who often cobbled together donations through his own mail-in appeals, though it has never had a shortage of patients looking for free treatment.

There has seemingly always been an acceptance of the important role the clinic plays in the healthcare fabric of the Bayou City and many benefactors have continuously come along to help with the annual operating budget. Notably, earlier this year, a donation by Swatantra Jain, a generous philanthropist who has supported many charitable causes citywide, and a generous working relationship by ophthalmologist Dr. Ravi Chandru made a new eye care exams at the clinic a reality.

Through the years that the clinic has been at its Bellaire location, K.C. Mehta has been a constant supporter with good business acumen, and its biggest cheerleader, has been able to shepherd the finances of the IDCC along. “The patient load has been constant at 1,200 a year,” Mehta explained, “and the operating budget is $60,000 or roughly $50 per patient per year, which is a very low number.”

But as the entire operating budget has to come from donations, Mehta has taken on the challenge of raising the IDCC’s profile and raising funds wherever possible to that it can continue to offer completely free medical attention to the needy, Towards that end, Mehta and his team organized a fundraiser this past Saturday, at the Old Stafford Civic Centre for about 350 people that featured dinner and entertainment.

The event was ably emceed by Nozer Buchia who explained why IDCC was so important to the community. There was an auction of half a dozen items that was conducted by Dr. Subodh Bhuchar who has made a name for himself doing these for many other charities and he was able to goad several people to bid. In addition there was a pledge drive, with names of those who submitted called out on stage. All told, with the support of major sponsors, Mehta estimates that $45,000 was raised, after expenses, which exceeds the goal he had of $25,000.

The program also featured Surendra Adhana, the Indian Deputy Consul who spoke about the growth in the Indian healthcare sector that was supposed to grow seven to eightfold in the next 10 to 15 years. Mehta spoke about the history of the IDCC and its impact on the community and emphasized the eye clinic run by Dr. Chandru.

The program then moved to the featured entertainment by the Hemang Thakkar Group which consisted of five musicians, including Anis Chandani, the talented flutist and keyboard artist from Los Angeles; Payel Mitra and Salil Bhadekar, a Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner from Houston, another female singer and of course, the flamboyant Hemang himself, who is a total entertainer. Their show, which had a huge decibel level that drove out some people prematurely, lasted till 11pm after dinner which was catered by Bombay Brasserie.