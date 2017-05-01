Eye Level- Home Page
IAN- Home Page

A success in UK, Indian e-visa irks some over cost, reciprocity

Added by Indo American News on May 1, 2017.
Saved under Immigration
India is one of the favourite destinations of British tourists and travel agents are delighted with the e-visa.(HT File Photo)

India’s electronic visa scheme has been hailed by British travel agents – more tourists use the e-visa now than the regular one – but its success has raised issues about reciprocity as well as concern over fraud websites offering e-visas.

The United Kingdom is one of the countries where the e-visa was extended in 2015 at a time when there was some resentment among tour operators over every applicant needing to attend a visa application centre as part of the process.

Credit: hindustantimes.com

