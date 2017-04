AI Express likely to start Surat-Dubai flight from May 15

NEW DELHI: Air India Expressis likely to launch direct flight from Surat to Dubai on May 15 amid demands for services on this route.

The carrier, the international budget arm of Air India, will deploy Boeing 737-800 aircraft having 189 seats on this route, sources said.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com