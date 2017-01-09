Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
Air India’s woes continue, rated third worst airline in the world by FlightStats

January 9, 2017
Saved under Business
Air India has been struggling to get back to profitability. It is already chasing an unattainable operating profit target of Rs 1,086 crore by March 2017. (Mint)

Air India, the country’s state-owned carrier, has been listed as the third worst performing airline in the world in a recent survey by flight data firm FlightStats.

Apart from Air India, the 10 worst carriers list included Air China, Hong Kong Airlines, Philippine Airlines, Qantas, Delta Air Lines, Qatar Airways, among others.

Credit: hindustantimes.com

