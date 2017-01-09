Air India’s woes continue, rated third worst airline in the world by FlightStats

Air India, the country’s state-owned carrier, has been listed as the third worst performing airline in the world in a recent survey by flight data firm FlightStats.

Apart from Air India, the 10 worst carriers list included Air China, Hong Kong Airlines, Philippine Airlines, Qantas, Delta Air Lines, Qatar Airways, among others.

Credit: hindustantimes.com