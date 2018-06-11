All NRI marriages to be registered within 48 hours or passport won’t be issued, says Maneka Gandhi

New Delhi: All NRI marriages solemnized in India would have to be registered within 48 hours, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi said on Wednesday. As of now, there is no time frame to register marriages in India. However, a Law Commission report has recommended that the time limit to register marriages should be restricted to 30 days after which a penalty of Rs 5 per day could be imposed.

“NRI marriages have to be registered within 48 hours, else the passport and visas would not be issued,” Gandhi said, adding that the WCD Ministry is in the process of issuing orders to the registrars that details of such marriages should be provided to it so that a central database can be maintained.

Credit: indianexpress.com