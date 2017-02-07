Amazon likely to ramp up investments in India, despite drag on profits

Bengaluru: Amazon.com Inc. has indicated it would keep pumping money into India although its investments in the country crimped profitability at the world’s largest online retailer for the second quarter in a row.

Amazon’s chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky said in a conference call with analysts on Thursday that the e-commerce giant was encouraged by its progress in India and the response it has received from consumers. He acknowledged that the investment in India continues to be large.

Credit: livemint.com