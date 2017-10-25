Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Amul offers business proposition to Railways on Twitter

Added by Indo American News on October 25, 2017.
Saved under Business
The Indian Railways had introduced the refrigerated van service a few years ago with an aim to facilitate the transportation of perishable commodities. Photo: Mint

Dairy giant Amul on Monday reached out to the Indian Railways on its official Twitter handle with a business proposition to use its refrigerated parcel vans to transport Amul butter across India.

The Railways promptly responded on the micro-blogging site, using a popular tag line of the company for the brand. “IR will be utterly butterly delighted to get the taste of India to every Indian,” the ministry’s handle @RailMinIndia tweeted.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

