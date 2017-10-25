Amul offers business proposition to Railways on Twitter

Dairy giant Amul on Monday reached out to the Indian Railways on its official Twitter handle with a business proposition to use its refrigerated parcel vans to transport Amul butter across India.

The Railways promptly responded on the micro-blogging site, using a popular tag line of the company for the brand. “IR will be utterly butterly delighted to get the taste of India to every Indian,” the ministry’s handle @RailMinIndia tweeted.

Credit: livemint.com