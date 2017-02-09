An Evening of Appreciation, Fun & Laughter

HOUSTON: In this era of media being cast in a negative light, an event of appreciation is always welcome.

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH) held its annual dinner in appreciation of its media partners last Thursday, February 2, at Mayuri restaurant.

The media partners who attended included the print media, radio hosts and TV reporters. Attending on behalf of Indo-American News included partners, Vanshika Vipin Varma, Jawahar Malhotra, and Pramod Kulkarni. They were joined by spouses Jyoti Kulkarni and Sushil Varma.

Attending on behalf of the Past President IACCGH included Immediate Past President Joya Shukla, Executive Director Jagdip Ahluwalia, and Manu Shah. Also in attendance were board members Ashok Garg, Aku Patel and Swapan Dhairyawan. Current President Richard Allen could not attend due to flight delay in Chicago.

The dinner was followed by a lively discussion of how the IACCGH and the media partners could work together to further their collaboration.

The evening concluded in a spirit of jovial comeraderie with the singing of Bollywood and regional folk songs.