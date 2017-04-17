Arrest warrant issued against Sanjay Dutt for allegedly threatening Shakeel Noorani

Months after coming out of jail and getting back to his ‘filmy’ life, with his upcoming movie being underway, actor Sanjay Dutt must have thought his legal woes are over, but looks like it’s not happening anytime soon. The Bollywood actor found himself amid another legal trouble with an arrest warrant issued against him. This is in regard to filmmaker Shakeel Noorani case, which is quite an old one.

It all began in 2002 when Noorani apparently signed Dutt for his film titled Jaan Ki Baazi, for Rs 50 lakhs. Sanjay began shooting for the movie, but quit midway, which cost Noorani a loss of Rs 5 crores. Reportedly, Noorani has claimed that when he contacted Dutt over this a few times, the actor sent him death threats, also using his underworld connections.

Credit: indianexpress.com