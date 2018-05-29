Art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai on the first Bollywood theme park in India

Have you ever wondered how it would be to stand in the very frame Hrithik Roshan did in the song Azeem O Shah Shahenshah in Jodhaa Akbar? Or the opulent house through which Paro dashes to get a last glimpse of her lover in Devdas? You could find out for yourself at a theme park in Karjat, a 90-minute journey from Mumbai, which is dedicated to Bollywood. ND Film World: A Bollywood Theme Park, which opened on March 8, is the brainchild of veteran art and production designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai.

The 43-acre spread has giant sculptures of Bollywood stars etched on a mountain, like Mt Rushmore. A disembodied “Mona darling” greets you at the box office as you buy the tickets (priced at Rs 999).

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com