Art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai on the first Bollywood theme park in India

Added by Indo American News on May 29, 2018.
Saved under Arts & Culture
A view of Bollywood theme park.

Have you ever wondered how it would be to stand in the very frame Hrithik Roshan did in the song Azeem O Shah Shahenshah in Jodhaa Akbar? Or the opulent house through which Paro dashes to get a last glimpse of her lover in Devdas? You could find out for yourself at a theme park in Karjat, a 90-minute journey from Mumbai, which is dedicated to Bollywood. ND Film World: A Bollywood Theme Park, which opened on March 8, is the brainchild of veteran art and production designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai.

The 43-acre spread has giant sculptures of Bollywood stars etched on a mountain, like Mt Rushmore. A disembodied “Mona darling” greets you at the box office as you buy the tickets (priced at Rs 999). 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

