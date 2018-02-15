Arya Samaj of Greater Houston’s AKM Youth Participate in IM’s iLead MLK Youth Day of Service

By Sanika Kulkarni & Kanika Talwar

HOUSTON: On January 15, Interfaith Ministries (IM) for Greater Houston held a Youth Day of Service on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in bringing over 100 youth from various faith denominations, churches together for dialogue, collaboration and service in honor of Dr. King. Director of Interfaith Relations Gregory Han and President & CEO of IM Martin Cominsky warmly welcomed youth from diverse communities, faiths, explaining about IM’s mission, bringing them together to build relationships and perform meaningful service projects together. Arya Samaj of Greater Houston’s AKM youth group of 27 strong volunteers, participated in a variety of refugee service projects. Religion is often something that is not discussed outside of own’s religious groups. Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston has made an effort for people of all faiths and backgrounds to talk to each other about their respective religions.



Before beginning their variety of service projects, youth from diverse faiths intermingled, sat down in circle and had a questions and answer dialogue regarding each person’s religion and belief’s. Youth explained what they valued about their religion and became more open to communicating with one another. It forced everyone to speak to each other in a friendly and welcoming environment.

Interfaith Ministries supports almost 2000 refugees and provides 4500 meals to Senior citizens daily in greater Houston area. AKM youth setup children’s bicycles, welcome signs for refugees, prepared breakfast bags, made phone calls to refugees and created flash cards of English vocabulary for refugees. All the youth tasks seemed very simple, but everyone learnt how impactful small gestures could be. Projects allow refugees to feel welcome in a new and foreign country, and gives basic resources to those who need them most.

Arya Samaj of Greater Houston can be reached on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AryaSamajOfGreaterHouston/