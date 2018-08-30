Atal Bihari Vajpayee Fondly Remembered by Houston Indian Community

HOUSTON: Bharat Ratna Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister of India was paid glowing tributes as a great reformer, administrator, philosopher poet, visionary and a “ruler of hearts” at a Shradhhanjali Sabha (Homage Meeting) at India House in Houston on Tuesday, August 21.

Organized by the Overseas Friends of the BJP (OFBJP) Houston chapter, the event was attended by a large number of community leaders and common folks alike. Sewa International Houston chapter president Gitesh Desai emceed the program and said Atalji was AjatShatru, a friend of everybody and always went above and beyond party lines. He liberally borrowed from Atal ji’s poems throughout the program to bring out the philosopher poet attribute of the great leader. The program started with Preetu Dave’s soulful rendition of “Vande Mataram” and the audience joining in. A 10-minute video covering 25 stories from Atal ji’s life was then shown.

Ramesh Shah, Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee spoke about his long association with Atalji and emphasized that he cared for every Indian citizen, believed in one nation, one people, one culture for India. Atalji extended support for Indian diaspora to find their roots and connect to their ancestral family and friends in India. He ended on a hopeful note that Atalji’s work and words will keep inspiring millions of swayamsevaks in all walks of life. Puneet Shah, a young OFBJP karyakarta, rendered “Hindu Tan Man, Hindu Jeevan” poem of Atalji. This poem details the philosophy Atal ji followed in his life.

The next speaker Dr. Anupam Ray, the Consul General of India in Houston, remembered Vajpayee fondly through his 1996 inspirational speech in Parliament “The pursuit of power will never cease; Governments will come & go; Political parties will rise and fall; but the Nation is above all; Democracy is above all”. “Vajpayee Ji was extraordinarily gracious, never made you feel he was superior, had great ability to take everyone along and establish connection with you. He changed the face of India, made it possible what we are seeing today as it was his foresight, today we believe we can do anything- aspire to be rich and powerful based on what we have done but when he became PM during worst financial crisis, things were different. He was a man of decency, brought decency into politics and brought all under one umbrella”, Dr. Ray added.

Charudatt Malasure, from Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) Sampark team, delivered a poem he wrote eulogizing Atalji’s efforts and influence.

Remembering Vajpayee’s famous lines, “Andhakar chathayga, suraj niklega and kamal khilega”, Jugal Malani, the President of India House, said Vajpayee was a great orator and first non-congress premier to complete his five years.

Ramesh Bhutada, VP HSS and a reputed, philanthropist shared vivid memories of Atalji’s visit to Houston and the way he made others feel very comfortable in his presence.

Hasu Patel, president of IAPAC and SIMA, paid his tributes while outlining Atal ji’s life history.

Nisha Mirani, president of ICC, pointed out the great unifying quality of Atal ji in her tribute.

Amit Misra, a noted lawyer and HSS National Director of Communications, spoke with warmth about the long association his family had with Atal ji, going back to 1953 when Atal ji contested an election for the first time. He spoke about Atal ji’s contributions towards organizing the society by following the RSS ideology.

Sharmishtha Shahi beautifully rendered the bhajan “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram..” towards the close of the program.

Achalesh Amar, OFBJP Houston Coordinator, delivered the “Vote of Thanks” and said, “An era has ended with his demise as Atalji was instrumental in mainstreaming BJP and was the perfect combination of wit, wisdom and perseverance”.

Arun Sharma, HSS Southwest Zone Director, recited the Shanti mantra “Om Purnamadah Purnamidam…” to conclude the meeting as the audience offered floral tributes to Atal ji on their way out.

Article inputs by Seema Kachru.