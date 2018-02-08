Auspicious Maha Mrityunjaya Homam at Sri Guruvayurappan Temple, Houston

HOUSTON: This auspicious ritual of Vedic tradition will be performed in the temple on Sunday, February 11 from 9 am to 11 am at 11620 Ormandy St, Houston TX 77035. The powerful Havan (Mrityunjaya Homam) is performed by chanting the Mrityunjaya mantra described in the Rig Veda.

This ancient mantra has the potential to invoke Shiva through different aspects such as Rudra, Tryambaka and Mrityunjaya. It is believed that while performing Mrityunjaya Homam by chanting Maha Mrituynjaya Mantra creates divine vibrations that are considered to secure you from negative forces and danger and act as a protective shield.

This auspicious ritual is being conducted every year in conjunction with Sivarathri celebrations. Hundreds of devotees will be participating Mrityunjaya Homam this Sunday (Feb 11) to seek Lord Siva’s blessings to grant devotees with health and peace.

Nearly 25 different items are being arranged for this Homam and some of the special pooja items specifically will be brought to conduct this ritual. Sivarathri special pooja will be performed on Feb 13 evening. Temple Board invites all devotees to participate in Sivarathri celebrations.

To book Pooja/Homam please contact temple at (713) 729-8994 or Register at front desk. For more information contact Dr. Biju Pillai (President 832-247-3411), Soniya Gopan (Secretary 409-515-7223).

Sri Guruvayurappan Temple, Houston is located at 11620 Ormandy St Houston TX 77035. For further details visit www.guruvayurappanhouston.org or email at temple@guruvayurappanhouston.org