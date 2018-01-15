Houston Community College-Home Page
Backed by NRI demand, some realty firms stick to luxury projects

Added by Indo American News on January 15, 2018.
In 2017, most developers refrained from launching projects and focused on selling existing stock. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

In the middle of a real estate slowdown when most builders have turned to affordable housing projects, some continue to bet on luxury homes, backed by demand from ultra-rich buyers and non-resident Indians (NRI). 

A handful of established, well-capitalized developers in Mumbai, the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru and Pune are focusing on such projects, while the majority stick to mid-income or affordable homes. 

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

