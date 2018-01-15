Backed by NRI demand, some realty firms stick to luxury projects

In the middle of a real estate slowdown when most builders have turned to affordable housing projects, some continue to bet on luxury homes, backed by demand from ultra-rich buyers and non-resident Indians (NRI).

A handful of established, well-capitalized developers in Mumbai, the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru and Pune are focusing on such projects, while the majority stick to mid-income or affordable homes.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com