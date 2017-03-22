IAN- Home Page
Eye Level- Home Page

Ban on laptop, iPad in flight cabin: If you are flying with Emirates or Etihad, should you worry?

Added by Indo American News on March 22, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The US is banning large electronic devices such as laptops or cameras on board flights from up to a dozen Middle East nations. (AFP File Photo)

The US is banning large electronic devices such as laptops or cameras on board flights from up to a dozen Middle East nations. (AFP File Photo)

The Trump administration’s restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on planes coming to the United States are expected to impact hundreds of Indians who regularly transit through airports in the Middle East where the new rules are applicable.

On Tuesday, the US department of homeland security said passengers travelling from 10 airports in Muslim-majority countries would have to bring devices such as tablets, laptops and cameras in their checked baggage.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *