Ban on laptop, iPad in flight cabin: If you are flying with Emirates or Etihad, should you worry?

The Trump administration’s restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on planes coming to the United States are expected to impact hundreds of Indians who regularly transit through airports in the Middle East where the new rules are applicable.

On Tuesday, the US department of homeland security said passengers travelling from 10 airports in Muslim-majority countries would have to bring devices such as tablets, laptops and cameras in their checked baggage.

