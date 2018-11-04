Band, baaja, baarat smoothens entry in US for Indian spouses



MUMBAI: A big fat Indian wedding invariably convinces US consulate officials in India that the marriage was genuine and the bride was not angling for a US green card. Kavita Dixit (name changed), whose wedding was conducted on a much smaller scale as a matter of choice, found herself facing strange questions.

Marriage to a permanent resident in the US, be it a green card holder or a US citizen, does not mean that the India-based spouse can board the next flight. There is a waiting period involved and the first step is tackling the interview.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com